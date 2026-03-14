When Brooklynn Shorter set up her lemonade stand, she had a simple goal — to raise enough money to buy a puppy.

Instead, the 12-year-old battling stage 4 brain cancer — a diagnosis doctors say cannot be cured — ended up surrounded by deputies, police officers, search and rescue volunteers, and the exact dog she had been saving for.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh, someone brought a puppy,’” Brooklynn said. “And then it ended up being my puppy.”

Brooklynn, who turns 13 next month, has spent the past several weeks running lemonade and hot chocolate stands to help raise money for an Aussiedoodle she hoped to get for her birthday. Her mother, Maddie Shorter, said the stands started small but quickly turned into something far bigger.

“It was amazing,” Maddie said. “The police just started showing up.”

The moment began earlier in the week when Josh Carver, lead canine handler for the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, received a message about a local girl selling lemonade while battling cancer.

Carver stopped by the stand and met Brooklynn.

“I just went over there and saw her, and it just melted my heart,” he said.

After leaving, he sent a message to law enforcement leaders across Iron County suggesting that officers stop by if they were in the area.

“I just thought it would make her day if some officers swung by,” Carver said.

What happened next surprised even him.

By the time deputies arrived Thursday, several patrol vehicles lined the street as officers stepped out to buy lemonade and bracelets Brooklynn had made.

Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter said the moment quickly turned into something special.

“I grabbed a challenge coin, went over and gave her some money for the cause,” Carpenter said. “I told her the coin was to remind her the sheriff’s office is here to support her while she’s going through her struggles.”

As traffic slowed beside the stand, drivers who realized what was happening began reaching out their windows with donations.

“People were handing money out the window for us to give to her,” Carpenter said. “That just speaks volumes about the community spirit we have here.”

While deputies visited the stand, they learned the reason Brooklynn had been working so hard. Her dog had recently died, and she was raising money to buy an Aussiedoodle.

That detail changed everything.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Peterson said the idea quickly spread among deputies and SWAT team members to see if they could help make the wish happen.

“Our job is to make people’s days better and help out where we can,” Peterson said.

Peterson contacted Cedar City Police Lt. Clint Pollock and his wife, La’Chelle, who breed Aussiedoodles. The couple didn’t have a litter ready yet, but they did have a four-month-old puppy they had been keeping after it suffered an injury early in life.

Once they heard about Brooklynn, the decision was easy.

“My wife and I are always wanting to give back to the community the best we can,” Pollock said.

La’Chelle said their daughter had been caring for the puppy but didn’t hesitate when she learned who it would go to.

“My daughter said, ‘Mom, give it to her. She needs it more than us,’” she said.

The next day, officers and volunteers returned to the lemonade stand with a plan.

Search and rescue members arranged for a future flight through Southern Utah University Aviation. SWAT team members and K9 officers brought patches, shirts and gear, making Brooklynn an honorary member. Deputies even let her climb inside the team’s armored rescue vehicle.

When La’Chelle walked up carrying the puppy, Brooklynn immediately recognized the breed she had been trying to save for.

“That’s the dog I’ve been saving up for,” she said, according to Lt. Sean Peterson.

As Brooklynn held the puppy, La’Chelle asked if she would like to keep her.

“If I had it, I would take care of it so good,” Brooklynn told her.

La’Chelle said that was the moment she knew the puppy belonged with the girl.

The surprise was overwhelming. Brooklynn burst into tears.

Before long, the puppy had a name: Daisy.

“She and Daisy are just like a perfect pair,” Brooklynn’s mom, Maddie Shorter, said. “It’s like they were meant to be.”

Later that evening, the dog refused to leave Brooklynn’s side. At dinner, Maddie said her daughter struggled to put Daisy down.

“She said she didn’t want the dog to be sad if she wasn’t holding her,” Maddie said.

For La’Chelle, what stood out most wasn’t just the moment the puppy was given away. It was Brooklynn herself.

Even while facing terminal cancer, La’Chelle said the girl was smiling, laughing and greeting everyone who stopped by the stand.

“You would never know anything was wrong,” she said.

The moment meant something different to the officers, who spent the afternoon at the stand.

“There wasn’t a dry eye,” Peterson said.

Peterson said many of the officers and especially the members of the SWAT team, who regularly respond to some of the toughest calls in law enforcement, were overwhelmed seeing Brooklynn’s determination and her smile. For the team, it was a moment they won’t forget.

“She has every reason in the world to be down,” K9 Deputy Jared Omealy said. “But there she was with a big smile trying to raise money for the dog she wanted.”

Support for the family has continued to grow.

The Iron County SWAT team and Cedar City Elks Lodge are now organizing a fundraiser raffle for a Henry .22 lever-action rifle. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, with the drawing scheduled for May 1. All proceeds will go toward helping Brooklynn and her family.

Carpenter said the response reflects the heart of the community.

“When we see somebody in trouble, we want to help lift their burden,” he said.

Brooklynn, meanwhile, said she was simply grateful for the officers who came to see her.

When asked what she wanted people to know about the day, she kept her answer simple.

“Just make sure you thank the officers a lot,” she said.

“They did a lot for us.”