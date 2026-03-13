CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University’s Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology (Psy.D.) program is helping meet growing mental health needs across southern Utah through hands-on clinical training, community partnerships, and supervised care provided by advanced doctoral students. As the only Psy.D. program in Utah, SUU’s program is designed to prepare future psychologists to serve rural and underserved communities while expanding access to care for children, adults, families, and students.

“One of the things I love most about this program is that our students are learning while serving real people in our community, ” said Dr. Danny Hatch, Director of Clinical Training for SUU’s Psy.D. program. “Under close supervision, they’re able to provide meaningful support while developing the skills they need to become excellent psychologists.”

Now in its third year, the program combines rigorous academic preparation with practical clinical experience. SUU’s Psy.D. is a five-year, full-time, in-residence program grounded in the practitioner-scholar model and focused on training ethical, culturally sensitive generalist clinicians who use evidence-based practices in real-world settings.

A key part of that training is the program’s community clinic, which serves both SUU students and the Cedar City community. Student clinicians in their second, third, and fourth years work under the close supervision of licensed psychologists, whose review of notes, recordings, and case planning ensures high-quality care and meaningful training.

Alexana Stavros, a third-year Psy.D. student, expressed her excitement for the program stating, “It’s so exciting to see how much of an impact our program has made already. This year I have loved being able to provide vital services to the older adult population in Iron County, such as neuropsychological screenings and comprehensive assessments, caregiver counseling, and information about healthy aging. I love being a part of it and feel really grateful to be in this program.”

The clinic and practicum placements help supplement vital behavioral health resources in the region. Through internal services and external placements, SUU Psy.D. students provided more than 2,200 hours of therapy for the community supporting schools, health settings, and community organizations across Cedar City, St. George, Richfield, and surrounding areas. Practicum sites include organizations such as FourPoints Health, Garfield School District, Iron County School District, Southwest Behavioral Health Center, and substance use treatment settings. These placements allow students to provide therapy, conduct assessments, and support accommodation planning in schools and clinical environments.

The on-campus community clinic provides support for children, teens, and adults experiencing concerns such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress, depression, and family or parenting concerns. The clinic also provides assessments related to autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, and student accommodations. Families receive summary findings, diagnoses when appropriate, and recommendations to support next steps at home, in school, or in treatment. The clinic also offers behavioral therapy, including parent and child training, filling an important need for families seeking practical, skills-based support.

SUU’s Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology (Psy.D.)

With 10 students admitted each year and advanced students carrying active caseloads in both internal and external placements, SUU’s Psy.D. program is building a strong pipeline of future psychologists while increasing access to services in the region today. The result is a model that benefits both the community and the profession: clients receive thoughtful, supervised care, and students graduate ready to serve as skilled clinicians in practice settings where they are needed most.