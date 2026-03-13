Action Agenda

Beer Event and Liquor Licenses – The council approved two beer/liquor licenses: A temporary beer event permit for the Old Spanish Trail Rodeo, scheduled for June 12th-13th, 2026, hosted by Sky 9 Events LLC. The second approval was a beer and liquor license application for Smokin’ Joe’s Barbecue.

Airport Consultant Engineer Contract – City Manager Dan Jessen explained that Lochner, which acquired Armstrong Consultants, has a long-standing relationship with Parowan City and specializes in airport consulting. Due to FAA funding for an upcoming AWOS system project, the contract needed to be put out to bid, even though Lochner was the incumbent. The council approved this contract.

Airport Tie-Down Fee Resolution – Until now, Parowan has not charged tie-down fees for aircraft stored on the apron. The proposed fees are $10 per night, $35 per month, and $300 per year, which were noted as standard and identical to Cedar City’s fees. The Mayor explained that these fees were being implemented to address planes that have been left at the airport for years and to generate revenue, as the airport is subsidized by general fund money and generally operates at a loss. The addition to the fee schedule was approved.

Power Pooling Agreement Resolution – The Council approved the Amended and Restated Power Pooling Agreement with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, as discussed in the meeting of February 26.

Utah’s Patchwork Parkway Report and Contribution – Nancy Dalton presented the annual Utah’s Patchwork Parkway Report and a contribution request. She highlighted the collaborative spirit of the byway communities. The report detailed the status of grant projects, including a significant cost overrun on a construction bid that led to turning back the fabrication and construction phase, resulting in the design plans being provided at no cost. A new billboard has been fabricated and will be installed soon at I-15 exit 75. Marketing strategies will continue through social media, the website, and collaboration with national and county organizations. The proposed operating budget for the year was presented, remaining the same as the previous year, with a small surplus for emergencies. The request was for a $1,500 contribution from each of the three byway communities (Parowan, Brian Head, and Panguitch) to support grants, byway projects, and marketing efforts. This request was approved.

Work Agenda

Patchwork Byway Grant Discussion – Nancy Dalton provided an update on the Patchwork Byway project, confirming that all required letters of support from Garfield and Iron Counties have been obtained, fulfilling the grant’s prerequisites. The request is for just over $6,000 from Parowan, to be split between two budget years. The $1,500 annual contribution is still in place and is in addition to the grant amount. For year one, the grant amount is $3,001.31, with an in-kind contribution of $11,031.26. This will go into the next fiscal year, starting July 1st, and will not require a budget amendment. The Mayor emphasized the project’s alignment with the town’s values, highlighting its importance in preserving heritage and educating future generations, noting its appeal to various age groups, including a growing demographic of senior couples. Councilman Burton echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of preserving heritage and educating the next generation, and commended the committee’s work. This item will be discussed at a future meeting.

Reports, Updates, and Old Business Follow-up –

Councilmember Burton reported on the Old Rock Church bricks installation project, stating that the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers committee is supportive of spending funds to repair and add bricks that have been recently purchased. The city’s role in funding this is yet to be determined, but the work needs to be done. The pressurized irrigation system is tentatively scheduled to turn on April 14th.

Councilmember Dean attended the Art League meeting, where potential locations for an art center were discussed. He also attended the Water Board, Economic Development, and Planning and Zoning meetings. The Planning and Zoning meeting was brief due to no public attendance. He met with SUU representatives regarding the community garden at Meeks Pond, where cleanup and repairs to water source valve boxes are underway. A mini-grant from Get Healthy Utah is being sought for raised beds.

Councilmember Barton attended the Iron County Commission meeting, noting interest in data centers in the region. He also attended the Shade Tree Committee meeting, where plans for Arbor Day celebration are progressing, with a finalization meeting next month. Tree planting at Meeks Pond and potential tours of Meeks cabin are being considered.

Councilmember Harris reported on the airport board meeting, which focused on tie-down fees. He highlighted the economic development committee’s efforts, working with the Parowan and Brian Head Area Chamber of Commerce to secure approximately six different grants totaling $35,000. He also recommended that local businesses join the Chamber.

Councilmember Topham attended the theater board meeting, where lights in the visitor center upstairs were repaired, and costumes will be moved and organized there for better inventory and rental management. A workday is scheduled for April 13th. Via Councilmember Topham, Chief Cavallieri provided an extensive email update: six volunteers are in Firefighter One school and will proceed to HAZMAT operations, followed by Wildland Red Card training in June. Equipment maintenance revealed issues that will be discussed during budget hearings, including a suggestion to sell an old truck. A Paragonah citizen is assisting with outfitting volunteers with light summer turnouts for vehicle accidents, lift assists, and brush fires, which will significantly extend the department’s budget. Forty pairs of condemned boots from another fire department were donated for this purpose.

City Manager Dan Jessen discussed the need for a prioritized equipment list and the strategic retreat with the council to establish long-term goals, followed by departmental budget hearings. The RAP tax application period is open until the end of March, and non-profit organizations with qualifying projects are encouraged to apply. The city will also apply for its own parks and recreation projects. Work meetings are scheduled for the next month, including one with the Heritage Foundation to discuss modifying the conservation easement for Meeks Pond to allow for further development. He praised the Utah legislature’s efforts during the recent session, noting that many problematic bills were defeated or significantly modified. While some land use and truth-in-taxation issues will require attention, overall, the legislature mitigated potential negative impacts. A shout-out was given to Larry Zajac for passing a bill requiring cities to develop DADU codes, a requirement Parowan already meets (via EADU, External Accessory Dwelling Unit Code.

Mayor Halterman announced an offer from Mike Freeman of the Utah Division of Water Rights to conduct a water symposium in Parowan, covering ground and surface water rights and answering community questions. This is seen as a valuable opportunity for the council and the community to deepen their understanding of water issues. Grant applications are being pursued, including an EDA grant for airport road and infrastructure, with hopeful news expected next week regarding the first stage of approval. Outdoor recreation grants for trails are also being submitted. Plans are underway to paint sidewalks with donated templates to enhance crosswalk safety for students and the community. Efforts to secure funding for America 250 projects are ongoing, with reduced pricing expected for Parowan entry sign redos. The city is experiencing an all-time high of 220 business licenses, including 21 new ones, indicating a vibrant economy. Ribbon cuttings are scheduled for Summit Landscaping, the new IHC emergency room wing, and Bad Habits Auto, reflecting positive momentum in the business community and progress towards the goal of being a pro-business community.

Councilman Burton reminded attendees that Tuesday is caucus night for the Republican party, encouraging interested individuals to attend the high school event to elect delegates.

The meeting concluded with a motion to enter a closed session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030