By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

On March 5, 2026, the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the best of Cedar City, recognizing the outstanding people and organizations who help make our community such an incredible place to live and work.

The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who joined the gala and helped create such a wonderful evening of celebration. They are also deeply grateful to their generous sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the event possible.

Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and thank you for the positive impact you make in Cedar City and Iron County every day.

2025 AWARD WINNERS

Ambassador Spirit Award – Desiree Anderson

Young Citizen of the Year – Lizzie Huff

Educator of the Year – Kevin Garrett

Medical Professional of the Year – Cody Wilson

Volunteer of the Year – Iron County Search and Rescue

Customer Service & Hospitality – The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen

Innovative Business of the Year – Dallas Smith Media

Restaurant of the Year – Bunnisa’s Thai Cruise

Employer of the Year – Southern Utah University

Organization of the Year – Festival City Farmers Market

Business of the Year – Southwest Technical College

Woman of the Year – Maria Twitchell

Man of the Year – Jon Oglesby

Fred C. Adams Excellence in the Arts – John DiAntonio

Community Impact Award – Youth Futures

Legacy (Lifetime Achievement) – Linda L. Wilson

Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce

Mission:

To elevate business prosperity and encourage healthy communities.

Vision:

To proactively expand business opportunities through diverse and sustainable growth.

For more information about the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce, visit cedarcitychamber.org.