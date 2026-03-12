By May Hunter, For Iron County Today
On March 5, 2026, the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the best of Cedar City, recognizing the outstanding people and organizations who help make our community such an incredible place to live and work.
The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who joined the gala and helped create such a wonderful evening of celebration. They are also deeply grateful to their generous sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the event possible.
Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and thank you for the positive impact you make in Cedar City and Iron County every day.
- 2025 AWARD WINNERS
- Ambassador Spirit Award – Desiree Anderson
- Young Citizen of the Year – Lizzie Huff
- Educator of the Year – Kevin Garrett
- Medical Professional of the Year – Cody Wilson
- Volunteer of the Year – Iron County Search and Rescue
- Customer Service & Hospitality – The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen
- Innovative Business of the Year – Dallas Smith Media
- Restaurant of the Year – Bunnisa’s Thai Cruise
- Employer of the Year – Southern Utah University
- Organization of the Year – Festival City Farmers Market
- Business of the Year – Southwest Technical College
- Woman of the Year – Maria Twitchell
- Man of the Year – Jon Oglesby
- Fred C. Adams Excellence in the Arts – John DiAntonio
- Community Impact Award – Youth Futures
- Legacy (Lifetime Achievement) – Linda L. Wilson
Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce
Mission:
To elevate business prosperity and encourage healthy communities.
Vision:
To proactively expand business opportunities through diverse and sustainable growth.
For more information about the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce, visit cedarcitychamber.org.