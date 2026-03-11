By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The 6th Annual Cedar City Star Search was held on March 7, 2026, at the Heritage Theatre.

This vibrant community event, hosted by Cedar City Events, showcased incredible local talent from across Iron County. Twelve talented finalists took the stage in front of a live audience and three local celebrity judges, all competing for the $250 grand prize.

The audience also joined in the fun by voting for the Audience Choice Award, making the night even more exciting for everyone involved. With performances that included music, dance, and more, it was truly an evening filled with energy, creativity, and entertainment for all ages.

All proceeds from the event benefited Canyon Creek Services. This organization includes the Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center in Cedar City, Utah, which provides free 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency services, aftercare, and outreach for survivors in their time of need. Since 1996, they have been supporting the community through state and federal grants, along with generous donations from caring individuals and organizations throughout Iron County.

Thank you for supporting this important cause!

Meet the Winners

Group Winner: Iron Lotus performing “Dream of the Sword”

Adult Winner: Kennedy McCuistion singing “New York, New York”

Teen Winner: Jasmine Overson singing and playing guitar to “The Rest”

Youth Winner: Kyla Judd singing “Wicked Game”

Audience Choice Award: Louthan & Ethan Templin performing “The Great Piano Duel”

Special Presentation: The Spare Keys (2026 Runner-Up)

Meet the Judges

Randall McUrie, Cedar City Attorney

Melinda Pfundstein, Executive Director of Community and Workforce Development at Southern Utah University

Brooke Twitchell, Director of Events at BZI Steel

Thank you to everyone who attended, performed, volunteered, and supported this wonderful community event, and for helping make it a night of exceptional entertainment for the whole family!