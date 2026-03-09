By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Hampton Inn & Suites held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 3, 2026. The new Hampton Inn & Suites Cedar City is located in the Historic District on Main Street. It is a recently built, modern hotel offering 52–64 rooms and features an indoor pool, fitness center, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary hot breakfast.

Situated in the heart of the downtown Historic District, the hotel is close to Southern Utah University, local attractions, shopping, and dining.

Ranked as the third fastest-growing college town in America, Cedar City is ideally located for visitors to explore world-class natural destinations like Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Cedar Breaks National Monument. Cedar City is also just a short drive from the popular Brian Head Ski Resort, drawing outdoor enthusiasts year-round.

The famous Shakespeare Festival brings over 100,000 visitors each year, and the highly popular Summer Games attract more than 9,000 participants and 50,000 spectators annually. The new Hampton Inn & Suites in Cedar City will be a much-needed asset for the community.

“A long-term need for our city has been to bring a top-branded hotel into downtown. The new Hampton Inn by Hilton will meet that need. This addition will bring thousands of visitors each year to shop and eat at our amazing downtown businesses, helping keep the heart of our city vibrant. As a city, we are grateful to Safari Hospitality for their investment in our community.”

— Steve Nelson, Mayor of Cedar City

Thank you to everyone who attended and helped welcome the Hampton Inn & Suites and Safari Hospitality to our Cedar City, Utah family.