By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

An Iron County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of his neighbor last year.

Fifth District Judge Matthew L. Bell on March 4 sentenced Gerald Lee Vandermeer, 56, to an indeterminate term of up to five years in the Utah State Prison after he pleaded guilty to homicide by assault, a third-degree felony.

Court records show Vandermeer will be transported from the Iron County Jail to the Utah State Prison to begin serving the sentence. The court also ordered $5,771.99 in restitution to the Utah Office for Victims of Crime, plus interest.

Vandermeer was originally arrested in February 2025 on suspicion of first-degree murder following the death of 45-year-old Cory Whittenburg.

According to charging documents filed in support of the arrest, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded Feb. 12, 2025 to a report of a stabbing and gunshot. Deputies arrived and contacted Vandermeer, who had multiple lacerations to his hands and face.

Vandermeer told investigators he had recently met Whittenburg and had gone to his residence that day with a case of beer and a bottle of vodka. The two men drank together and later became involved in a physical altercation though Vandermeer told investigators he could not recall how the fight began or what happened during it.

Authorities later located Whittenburg deceased inside his residence with multiple stab wounds, including two significant wounds to his back, according to the affidavit.

The incident occurred near 4200 West and 6800 North west of Lund Highway in Iron County. Whittenburg was found dead inside a shipping container that served as his residence.

In a statement following the sentencing, the Iron County Attorney’s Office said the case involved significant evidentiary challenges.

“This was a tragic and difficult case. The evidence showed that both men were under the influence of alcohol and engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in the death of the victim,” Iron County Deputy Attorney Trajan Evans said. “While the reduction in the offense is not a reflection of the victim or his actions, there was simply not enough evidence to prove exactly what happened beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We advocated for a prison sentence and agreed with Judge Bell’s ruling that prison was necessary to meet the ends of justice. Our sympathies remain with the victim’s family as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one.”