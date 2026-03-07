SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re interested in the opportunity to harvest your own deer or elk meat this fall, take note of the upcoming application period and apply for a permit before the deadline!

The application period opens on March 19 at 8 a.m. MDT, and it runs until 11 p.m. MDT on April 23. To be included in the drawing for the hunts, you can apply for permits online, call or visit the nearest Utah Division of Wildlife Resources regional office or call the hunt-drawing helpline at 855-UTDRAWS (855-883-7297).

The results of the drawing will be released by May 31. You’ll be notified by email, but you can also get the drawing results online.

Big game hunts are held in Utah for the following species:

Bighorn sheep (desert and Rocky Mountain)

Bison

Elk

Moose

Mountain goat

Mule deer

Pronghorn

“We don’t have the data from the winter big game captures, the previous fall hunt harvest rates, and other big game surveys until March each year,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Administrative Services Assistant Chief Lindy Varney said. “After we receive that data, we put together the permit recommendations for the upcoming fall big game hunting seasons. The drawing is held in April so that hunters have information about the proposed permit numbers prior to applying. Hunters can access the proposed permit numbers for each hunt unit beginning in April on the Utah Hunt Planner. The final permit numbers will be approved by the Utah Wildlife Board during their public board meeting on April 30.”

Starting March 19, applications will be accepted for most of Utah’s 2026 big game hunts. However, there are a few exceptions — permits for the state’s general-season bull elk hunts won’t be available until July. Permits for the general-season archery bull elk hunt go on sale July 7, the any-bull elk permits go on sale July 9 and the spike bull elk permits go on sale July 16. Those elk permits will be sold online, at all DWR offices and at license agent locations.

Changes for 2026 big game hunts

In December 2025, the Utah Wildlife Board approved a few changes to some of this fall’s big game hunts. For all the changes, see the 2026 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook, but here are a few to be aware of:

Anyone with an Ogden unit general-season, any-legal-weapon buck deer permit will be required to submit a sample for chronic wasting disease testing.

The hunt boundary and season dates were updated for the 2026-27 West Cache elk extended archery hunt. (The season was extended from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31.)

The board also approved adjustments to some of the existing bison hunts, as well as the creation of a new cow bison hunt that would be held during the 2026 and 2027 hunting seasons.

Some relief options were also approved for permit holders in areas where natural disasters prevent hunters from being able to hunt.

Hunters should note that there is a new Utah draw application system, so the website and contractor are different from previous application periods. Visit the DWR website to learn more about the new system features.

New this year, the Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will only be digitally available, and printed copies will no longer be distributed. The guidebook will be available on the DWR website and in the Utah Hunting & Fishing app.

Join the Dedicated Hunter program

If you want a chance to hunt buck deer during all of the seasons for a particular hunting unit, you should consider applying for Utah’s Dedicated Hunter Program. You can learn more about the program, and how to join it, on the DWR website.

Utah Hunt Planner

If you’re thinking about hunting in a new area — or going after a species you’ve never hunted before — you will likely have a lot of questions. The Utah Hunt Planner is an interactive, online map that provides valuable information from DWR biologists to help answer a lot of those questions.

The Hunt Planner provides in-depth, hunter-focused information about all of Utah’s hunts. Use it when you’re researching hunts you want to apply for or use it after you draw a permit for a particular hunt. You can learn the best spots to find animals, see what the terrain is like, identify blocks of public land in the unit and locate the primary access points.

Visit the DWR website for more information about how to use the Utah Hunt Planner.

Applying for a bonus point or a preference point

If you’re not planning to hunt big game in 2026, you can still apply for a bonus point or a preference point. Earning a point increases the chance you’ll draw a permit the next time you apply. Your application for a point must be received no later than 11 p.m. MDT on April 23. However, you will also have an opportunity to apply for a bonus or preference point during the antlerless application period from June 9-23. You must have a hunting license or a combination license to apply for a bonus/preference point or a big game hunting permit.

Visit the DWR website for more information about bonus and preference points.

For more information about applying for a 2026 Utah big game hunting permit, see the 2026 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook or contact the nearest DWR office.