Action Agenda

Property Trade – The council approved an action item regarding the disposal of real property (APNA-0516-0009-0000) and the associated agreement with the county. This disposal is effectively a trade, with the city receiving other parcels back as part of the agreement.

Flood Control Basin Sediment Removal and Restoration – The council then discussed an RFP for flood control basin sediment removal and restoration. Only one proposal was received from JP Excavation, which exceeded the requested timeline by proposing up to seven years for completion, significantly longer than the desired 18 months. The proposal also included a clause for material supply beyond 25 cubic yards, requiring payment from the city. The council discussed the need for negotiation on terms, particularly the timeline and material supply. They also considered developing an internal “city option” to compare with the external proposal. The goals for this project are flood control, material for other city projects, and groundwater recharge. A consensus was reached to pursue negotiations on the JP Excavation proposal while simultaneously developing the city’s internal option. Clarifications were sought regarding the $14 per ton rate for excess material and the potential for the contractor to exit the agreement due to lack of demand. It was agreed that the 25 cubic yard limit per year for material supply was insufficient and the timeline was a concern. The council also emphasized the need for the city to retain access to native materials for its own projects without charge. This item will be considered again at a future meeting.

Work Agenda

Amended Power Pooling Agreement – Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) is a full-service interlocal agency that provides comprehensive wholesale electric energy services on a non-profit basis to community-owned power systems throughout the Intermountain West. An amended agreement is necessary due to the transition to an extended day-ahead market (EDAM) in May, which UAMPS (Utah is adopting to modernize its operations and navigate market changes. The new agreement updates the settlement and revenue allocation structure, moving from a bilateral trading model to a centralized market where resources and loads are managed separately. Under the new system, the city will be obligated to demonstrate resource sufficiency on a day-ahead basis, with penalties for not meeting this requirement, unlike the previous system where UAMPS absorbed any shortfalls. The agreement also authorizes UAMPS to make market purchases as needed, within an annual purchase plan framework, without requiring additional board approval for each transaction. The council acknowledged the necessity of this change for UAMPS and expressed confidence that the new market structure would ultimately be beneficial and cost-effective for Parowan. They also discussed the process of forecasting city load growth, considering recent commercial development and historical data, and noted that the city’s internal projects and past market purchases contribute to its resource sufficiency.

Open and Public Meetings Act Training – General Counsel Scott Burns provided a training session on the Open and Public Meetings Act, emphasizing the importance of transparency and public participation. He highlighted key aspects such as what constitutes a quorum, the distinction between official meetings and social gatherings, and the specific situations in which closed sessions are permissible and their limitations. Burns stressed that no final actions or votes can occur in closed sessions, and any amendments to the agreement require project management committee approval. He also touched upon emergency meetings and the meticulous record-keeping of minutes and recordings. A significant concern raised was the misuse of technology, like texting, to discuss city business outside of public meetings, which constitutes a violation of the act. Burns concluded by mentioning the growing sophistication of cyber threats and the need for future training on artificial intelligence’s impact on government operations.

Reports and Updates – Council Member Burton reported on the Rock Church Committee’s progress, including fundraising for brick donations, ongoing exterior painting, window sealing, and structural repairs, including seismic upgrades. The committee is also planning to address issues with the original foundation and mortar, aiming to restore the building’s facade to match its original design. Councilmember Dean provided updates, including attending the Parowan Prevention Coalition meeting, where a community survey was presented. He also discussed progress being made on sprucing up Meek’s Pond and the community garden area. Planning and zoning approved a storage container application and discussed a minor lot subdivision. A need for $900 in additional donations for the July 24th Osmond production was also mentioned. City Manager Dan Jessen noted the significant number of Utah legislative bills being introduced, many of which pose potential threats to cities, and commended the local legislators for their responsiveness. GOEO Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is set to have healthy funding for 2026. The public should watch for activity at Parowan Parks, especially Meeks Pond. RAP funding applications are being accepted until March 31.

The meeting ended with a closed session to discuss real estate or personnel issues.

