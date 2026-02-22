SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 19, 2026) — The Utah Department of Natural Resources has selected Joel Williams as the new director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. This appointment follows the transition of former director Candice Hasenyager, who now leads the Division of Water Quality at the Department of Environmental Quality.

The announcement follows a thorough selection process, which included a distinguished interview panel, and was made with the full support and concurrence of the Board of Water Resources.

“Joel Williams is a proven leader. He has the vision and technical expertise required to navigate the complex water challenges Utah is facing,” DNR Executive Director Joel Ferry said. “His track record within the division makes him the ideal choice to lead Water Resources.”

Prior to this appointment, Williams served as the division’s deputy director. In this role, he was responsible for managing the Conservation and Operations branch, in addition to his work as the division’s legislative liaison and tribal affairs specialist. He has a wealth of experience in project funding, water conservation and long-term infrastructure planning.

Williams holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in civil/environmental engineering from Brigham Young University. After joining the division in 2007 as a senior engineer, he quickly rose through the ranks to project funding section manager and assistant director over the funding branch. In 2021, he accepted the role of deputy director.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with dedicated and skilled professionals at Water Resources for most of my professional career. I’m honored to step into this position and lead the division,” Williams said. “I am confident that we can continue to plan for future challenges and help provide reliability and resilience in our water supply.”