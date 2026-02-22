“I am really looking forward to getting back out with this group and competing this spring. After a large graduating class this past fall, we are excited about the new additions to our roster. A combination of impact transfers and freshmen joining us early, adding to a tested group of returners, has me excited about where our program is headed.”

2026 Spring Schedule

Saturday, February 21, vs Utah State Eastern at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28, vs Snow College at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 28, vs University of Utah at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, vs Fort Lewis at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 4, vs Colorado Mesa at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, vs Utah Tech at 1:00 p.m.

*All games will be played on the SUU Soccer Field as long as the weather permits. If the field is unplayable, the games will take place in Eccles Coliseum.

