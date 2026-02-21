The day will begin with the partner stunt competition, as two SUU duos take the floor. Noah Parks and Lauralai Sobrio are scheduled to compete at 3:45 p.m. MT, followed by Andrew Northrup and Alyssa Arellano at 3:58 p.m. MT. The full team will take the mat at 5:38 p.m. MT in the Large Coed Show Cheer Advanced prelims. Fans can watch all the action live with a subscription on Varsity TV.

Head Cheer and Stunt Coach Sadie Spencer has seen her squad grow tremendously throughout the season and believes that growth has prepared them for this moment.

“This team has grown so much, through the long days with grueling time and effort,” Spencer said. “As we head to nationals, we’ve grown through challenging each other and pushing through the struggles and hard days, learning to work together and grow closer as a team. We have learned the importance of every person on the team and that we are all a part of this amazing opportunity.”

For senior Andrew Northrup , the focus is clear heading into competition.

“Focusing on positively growing each and every day individually and as a team, I’m confident in our team that we can go out and hit ZERO, making a true stand on what our team has dedicated ourselves to,” Northrup said. “When it all comes down to it, this team has made a strong statement that we are here and ready for it all.”

Lauralai Sobrio , who will also compete in partner stunt, sees nationals as something bigger than wins and losses.

“To me, representing Southern Utah on the national stage means more than just competing to win,” Sobrio said. “It means showing everyone how hard my team and I have worked together to get where we are. Being on stage isn’t just about hitting stunts or beating everyone else, it’s about showing people how much time, effort, and heart we have all put into this. We have pushed through many obstacles, but never quit. I want to show everyone the trust and unity we have built while working for nationals. I love my team so much, and when we step on stage, I’m not just performing for myself, I’m performing for them.”

For Cedar City native Zach Maggio , representing SUU on a national stage carries special meaning.

“It’s pretty cool to me to be representing SUU on a national stage because the school has been a part of my life for a really long time,” Maggio said. “Growing up in Cedar, I was always going to different athletic events at the school, so being able to be a part of an athletic team here and being able to compete against other schools is a really awesome experience.”

Angel Tipiani is embracing both the competitive drive and the joy of the moment.

“I am most excited for proving to myself that I can do it and having fun with my teammates,” Tipiani said. “The message I hope to send is that we are the BEST school and we should be top pick on anyone’s list of choices!”

With months of preparation behind them and a tight-knit bond pushing them forward, the Thunderbirds are ready to take the mat in Anaheim and represent Southern Utah with pride and passion.

