of February. While this is a welcome respite from the dry winter so far, the state would need the

active pattern to persist through the beginning of April, when the state typically experiences peak

snowpack, to achieve near-normal runoff in the spring.

While this storm system brought much-needed snow, some areas, such as the Sevier River Basin, were in such a deficit that they remain at record-breaking low levels of snow water equivalent. Even over an inch of water falling in the last week isn’t enough to bring the basin up to previous years.

“We appreciate the good storm! Now we need several more!” Joel Williams, director at the Utah Division of Water Resources, said. “We’ll need consistent snowstorms to make up for the snow deficiency we have been experiencing this winter.”

Water managers will most likely rely on reservoir storage from previous years this summer. Water conservation will remain critical. Any water held in reservoirs can be used for other purposes and will help stretch our water supply. Reservoir storage averages 67% full, which is slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

As noted in the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s February 1st Water Supply Outlook Report, observations suggest that there is only about a 10% chance of reaching a normal snowpack peak this winter.

The Department of Natural Resources continues to promote initiatives such as the Agricultural Water Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents. These programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, ensuring Utahns become more drought-resilient and prepare for future conditions. Many indoor water-saving tips are available on the Slow the Flow website.