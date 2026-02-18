Bauman, who celebrates his 35th year at the helm of the program in 2026, is the longest-tenured head coach in Thunderbird Athletics history. Over more than three decades, he has transformed Southern Utah gymnastics into one of the nation’s most respected and consistent programs, highlighted by 12 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances and four conference championships.

The extension comes at a pivotal moment for the program, as the Flippin’ Birds are set to join the Pac-12 Conference next season. The move marks a new era for Southern Utah gymnastics and places the program on one of the sport’s premier stages — a transition that will continue under Bauman’s steady leadership.

“ Scotty Bauman is synonymous with SUU Gymnastics,” said Interim Director of Athletics Tom Higbee . “His leadership, integrity, and commitment to student-athlete success have elevated this program to national prominence. As we prepare to enter the Pac-12, there is no one better suited to guide our program into this next chapter.”

Most recently, Bauman guided the Flippin’ Birds to their third consecutive conference championship in 2025 and a dominant season in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Southern Utah became the first program in MPSF history to sweep the league’s major awards, with Bauman earning Head Coach of the Year honors alongside assistant coaches Jamie Wysong and Jeff Richards (Assistant Coaches of the Year), Niya Randolph (Gymnast of the Year), Mia Hampton (Freshman of the Year), and Ellie Cacciola (Specialist of the Year).

Since taking over the program in 1991, Bauman has overseen a remarkable rise in performance. The team’s all-around average has climbed from 182.16 the year before his arrival to a school-record 196.375 in 2023. Nearly every individual and team record in the SUU record book has been set or matched within the past decade, underscoring the program’s sustained excellence.

Under Bauman’s guidance, Southern Utah has produced a three-time All-American in Elise Wheeler, numerous NCAA Regional qualifiers, and consistent postseason success. The Thunderbirds first qualified as a full team to the postseason in 2000, and individual at-large berths have become a near-annual standard throughout his tenure.

Bauman’s coaching honors span multiple conferences and regions, including Midwest Region Coach of the Year (1993), North Central Region Coach of the Year (2003, 2010), WAC Coach of the Year (2010), MRGC Coach of the Year (2023), Region 2 Head Coach of the Year (2023), and most recently MPSF Head Coach of the Year (2025).

A 1990 graduate of Utah State University, Bauman began his coaching career in Logan under Ray Corn before taking over the reins at Southern Utah.

“Southern Utah has been home for my family and me for almost four decades, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this program,” Bauman said. “What makes this place special has always been the people, our student-athletes, our staff, and this community. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m excited to see our team step onto the Pac-12 stage and represent SUU the way we know how.”

With this extension and a transition to the Pac-12 on the horizon, SUU Athletics continues to show its commitment to sustained excellence, competitive success, and the championship culture Bauman has built in Cedar City.

