Tim Roy echoed his wife’s concerns about development. He raised concerns about increased traffic and specifically opposes dirt roads as secondary exits for subdivisions. He alleged that the city representatives were being “sneaky” and hiding information by inadequately notifying affected residents of proposed changes.

John Brown, a local resident, shared his anti-growth sentiments. He expressed hope that Parowan would be saved from America and retain its unique identity.

Action Meeting

Theater Board Appointments – The council approved Erica Peacock and Sydney Cutler for the Theater Board, releasing Bernadien Byl.

Airport Option to Lease for Future Hangar Development – City Manager Dan Jessen introduced an agreement to give the airport Fixed Base Operator (FBO) the option to engage in a ground lease agreement with the city for future hangar development. The agreement includes a clause that the option goes away if there’s no forward motion within three to three and a half years. The option offered to the FBO is in consideration of the investment they’re putting into the city infrastructure. This option was approved.

Ordinance to Update Engineering Standards for Typical Road Cross-sections – The council discussed several issues, primarily road width, with the existing ordinance: Councilman Dean suggested adding a concrete buffer to no-curb sections. Public Works Director Aldo Biasi suggested concrete be cracked-filled and jointed to prevent damage from snow plows and freeze-thaw cycles. Councilmember Topham expressed concern about reducing the street width, citing safety concerns expressed by the fire chief and public works director. She questioned the reasons for potentially shrinking the road width. Councilmember Harris indicated support for the 36-foot asphalt street. It was shared that fire chief Cavalieri (not present at the meeting), was OK with 36 feet asphalt with turnarounds. It was also noted some existing Parowan streets are 21-26 feet wide. Councilmember Burton also said 36 feet of clear asphalt works. Council also stated wider streets are needed if on-street parking is allowed.

The council passed a motion to modify the ordinance without adding the 50-foot option, thereby maintaining the typical 60-foot cross-section.

Permit Fee Schedule Update – At the October 23 meeting, the council enacted a fee schedule for building inspection. Receiving complaints from contractors and comparing permit fees with other municipalities, the council decided to discount building permit fee schedule 44%. This decision included intent to review the building permit fee after six months (July 2026) to see if adjustments are necessary. Retroactive refunds will be issued to purchasers of permits since October 23.

New Water Impact Fee – Bowen Collins presented information about updating the water impact fee. The current draft Impacted Facilities Plan calculates an allowable impact fee of $7,284 per equivalent residential connection, which is an increase from the current fee of $2,056 established in 2011. He outlined three alternatives:

Adopt the plan as currently written Waive the fee for affordable housing Adopt a water-efficient tier

Councilmember Burton stated he did not want existing residents to subsidize new growth. Councilmember Barton agreed that the fee should remain at the higher rate to discourage new growth and ensure growth is paid for by development. Councilmember Topham agreed. Councilmember Harris voiced concerns that higher fees would turn Parowan into a retirement community. The council confirmed with Bowen Collins that NOT adopting this fee would pass costs to existing water customers. The council passed a motion to set the water impact fee at $7,284. Councilmembers Harris and Dean dissented. The ordinance will be presented and considered at the next meeting and made effective 90 days after the enactment date.

Homeserve Service Line Warranty Program

The council discussed a proposed partnership with NCL Service Line Warranty Program by HomeServe, which provides insurance for homeowners’ water and sewer lines. The program offers education and optional insurance to residents, with no direct cost or liability for the city. The council expressed concern that their support may appear that the city endorses a for-profit company, or that the company’s lack of response time and bad customer service could reflect on the city. The council decided to draft a letter to property owners informing them of their responsibilities regarding water and sewer pipes within their property boundaries, suggesting they explore insurance options.

Work Meeting

Meeks Pond Community Garden – Councilmember Barton announced that the Heritage Committee is on board with a community garden at Meeks Pond. Heidi Toia, a Shade Tree Committee volunteer, has spearheaded this idea to create ten 4’X8’ raised beds for the community garden. The water requirement for the new gardens is estimated at 2,400 gallons. The 16 existing trees will require about 7,200 gallons per year. The council was in favor of this activity.

Development Agreement with Legacy B Estates – Dan Jessen provided a reminder of the status of the development agreement with Legacy B Estates. The developer had paused the process to understand the city’s direction on road widths and water issues. Some items that needed to be worked through were road width, ownership of lots, open space requirements, fence requirements, and water impact fees. The council had differing opinions on all topics presented. The property owners expressed concerns regarding Parowan’s lack of available housing. Council stated they would consider all options as they are presented. It was noted that this developer has some options based on the timing of their application.

Proposed Iron County Land Trade

The city proposes to trade the city landfill parcel (operated by the county) for the county’s property on 300 East (the gravel pit) and an adjacent 17–18-acre parcel. City Manager Jessen explained that this exchange aims to resolve issues related to the EPA and the Division of Quality Economic EQP’s management of the landfill. The county has agreed to the trade, which will be considered on the next agenda. The associated agreement would allow the city to continue to mine riprap from the landfill property and the county to mine gravel from the 300 East gravel pit. Mining benefits both parties by increasing water recharge capacity in the gravel pit and extending the landfill’s capacity.

Member Reports

Ongoing projects include the recharge project, Meeks Pond upgrades and the Old Rock Church facelift.

A snow removal policy is in development and the south freeway interchange is undergoing a traffic study to improve intersections in that area.

City Manager Jessen clarified the city’s notification policy for zone changes, stating that they exceed state requirements by notifying property owners within 300 feet.

Jessen mentioned that the Planning Commission tabled a zone change request in the vicinity of 600W and south of 200N. If the applicant proceeds, properties on 600 West will be notified. Jessen emphasized that staff follows the current city ordinance and any changes to notification requirements are up to the council.

The RAP Tax Application period may begin in March 2026.

Councilmember Burton then shared a historical anecdote about Valentine’s Day, mentioning Valentine’s Peak and Lover’s Lane (500 West between Center and 100 North), where the sun rises over the center of the peak.

The meeting ended with a closed session to discuss real estate and personnel issues.

