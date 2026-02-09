LOGAN – Traveling to Logan for the second time this season, the SUU gymnastics team secured a second-place finish at the Utah State quad meet on Monday night.

The Flippin’ Birds compiled a score of 195.525, besting fellow MPSF members Sacramento State (191.075) and Alaska Anchorage (188.200) while falling to the host Aggies (195.875).

Freshman Ariel Collum was the top performer for Southern Utah, scoring a career-high 9.900 on the uneven bars and taking the top spot on the meet’s leaderboard.

First rotation – bars

SUU began the evening on bars, notching a 49.150 score. Alex Routsis started with a strong 9.850, which was followed by Ariel Collum’s 9.900 after a Mia Hampton fall (9.075). Maria Ferguson was next, scoring a 9.800 before scores of 9.850 and 9.750 from Niya Randolph and Rylee Miller rounded out the rotation.

Second rotation – beam

The balance beam was next for the Flippin’ Birds, where they scored a 48.625. Hampton began with a 9.625 before Elliot Bringhurst recorded a strong 9.875. Miller was next with a 9.675 before Randolph scored a 9.275. Emma Nipper and Ferguson then both notched scores of 9.725 to cap the rotation.

Third rotation – floor

Southern Utah then moved to the floor, totaling a score of 49.050. Berlin Hall was first, scoring a 9.775 before Miller recorded a 9.675. Sage Paladino then answered with a 9.800, and Carilia Martinez totaled a 9.775. Hampton then delivered a 9.850, while Randolph closed the rotation with a 9.850 of her own.

Final rotation – vault

The Thunderbirds ended the meet on vault, scoring a 48.700. Mackenzie Kelly was first with a 9.700 score, before Vinciane Le Pen followed with a 9.650. Bringhurst then tallied a 9.750 before a strong Kayla Pardue routine recorded a 9.825. Randolph was next with a 9.675 before Hall finished the night with a 9.750.

In the end, SUU totaled a score of 195.525 for the runner-up result.

Up next

Southern Utah continues a three-meet road trip, traveling to face future Pac-12 foe Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The meet begins at 3 p.m. MT and can be streamed on the Pac-12 YouTube channel.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.