CEDAR CITY – Hosting in-state foe BYU on Friday night, the Southern Utah gymnastics team recorded a season-high score of 196.000, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong performance by the Cougars (196.975).

Niya Randolph once again secured the all-around title with a score of 39.300, while Kayla Pardue secured the top spot on the vault with a 9.925 score.

“We started, we dug ourselves a hole with our first three vaulters, I know they can do better,” Flippin’ Birds head coach Scotty Bauman said.

“This team is just all over the place right now, and we’ve got to nail that down and figure some things out. But I see greatness in them all the time; they are so capable, and they can do this. But they’re just kind of shooting themselves in the foot a little bit right now,” he added.

First rotation – vault

SUU began the night on vault, scoring a 48.775 after beginning with three rough routines. Elliot Bringhurst (9.700), Mackenzie Kelly (9.625), and Vinciane Le Pen (9.575) were first, before Kayla Pardue dazzled with a 9.925 score. Niya Randolph then added a 9.825, and Berlin Hall finished with a 9.700 to close out the opening rotation.

Second rotation – bars

Southern Utah moved to the uneven bars next, recording a 49.100 score. Alex Routsis started with a 9.825, which Mia Hampton followed with a 9.800. Ariel Collum then matched Hampton’s score, and Maria Ferguson delivered a 9.850. Randolph then added a 9.825 before Kendall McGuire ended with a 9.725.

Third rotation – beam

The balance beam was next for the Flippin’ Birds, where they recorded a 48.975 score. Hampton opened with a 9.675, before Ferguson battled through a fall to score a 9.025. Bringhurst then totaled a 9.850 before Rylee Miller added a 9.700 score. Randolph and Emma Nipper each added scores of 9.875 to finish out the rotation.

Final rotation – floor

Southern Utah ended the evening on the floor, scoring a 49.150. Berlin Hall and Miller each totaled scores of 9.825, which Sage Paladino and Carilia Martinez then matched. Hampton then recorded a score of 9.850 before Randolph capped off the meet with a 9.775.

In the end, the Flippin’ Birds would score a season-high of 196.000, but BYU left the AFEC with a win following a season-best score of their own of 196.975.

Coach Bauman post-meet

A celebratory night

Despite the loss to BYU, it was a celebratory evening at the America First Event Center.

Before the meet, a banner was raised to commemorate the 2025 MPSF championship-winning team, the third conference title in a row for the SUU gymnastics program.

“That was great, three in a row, that’s kind of cool,” head coach Scotty Bauman said of the title celebration.

Hopefully, we can keep that streak going and continue it into the Pac-12 as well. We have some work to do, there’s no question about it. But that was fun, it was a great moment, ” he added.

It was also Alumni Night on Friday, as nearly 50 former Southern Utah gymnasts gathered after the meet to celebrate and reconnect.

Forever grateful for our alumni family and everyone who came out to the AFEC tonight ❤️ #OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/aPkO3ON4Og — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 7, 2026

Up next

Southern Utah has a quick turnaround before heading north for a quad meet hosted by Utah State on Monday, Feb. 9.

The Flippin’ Birds will battle the host Aggies, as well as MPSF conference members Sacramento State and Alaska Anchorage.

The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be streamed via the Mountain West Network.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.