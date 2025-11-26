Kai Edwards

“2025 was a challenging year, but it was also very rewarding. We battled until the final whistle in the final game and we came up just short of making the postseason. I am incredibly proud of the team and the way we persevered all year long.”

2025 Season

The 2025 Southern Utah University women’s soccer season came to a close with the Thunderbirds finishing 3-12-3 overall and 2-7-1 in conference play, a record that reflects a year filled with challenges but also moments of encouraging growth. Though results were often difficult to come by, the team showed stretches of resilience that offered a glimpse into the foundation being built within the program.

Whitney Gardner closed out her historic SUU career with the most impressive accolade of all: the all-time leader in total points scored with 51, on 18 career goals and 15 assists. Gardner also sits atop the record book with her career assist number. She unfortunately comes up just three goals shy of breaking the all-time goals scored record. Gardner’s impact on the program cannot be overstated.

Sarah Assumma led the team in points during her senior campaign. Scoring four goals and serving up three assists for 11 points on the year. Assumma earned All-WAC Second-Team honors for her efforts.

The early portion of the season brought some needed momentum, highlighted by a competitive start that included a pair of draws and a spirited 3–2 home victory over Portland State on September 21. One of the draws came against Boise State, and is likely the best result in SUU Thunderbirds history. The win served as a reminder of the offensive potential the Thunderbirds possess when they can dictate tempo and finish chances.

Life in the Western Athletic Conference presented its own set of hurdles. SUU was tested repeatedly by some of the league’s top-tier opponents because every team was scheduled to play each other twice. Four of the Thunderbirds’ final seven games were against teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament. California Baptist upset Utah Valley in the WAC Championship, and Utah Valley earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Even amid the tough results, the Thunderbirds managed to produce bright moments—most notably a hard-earned 2–0 road win at Tarleton State on October 2. The team followed that performance by defeating Abilene Christian 1-0 at home, and then earning a 1-1 draw against the Texans in the final home game of the year, showing the kind of composure and fight that the coaching staff has been trying to instill. Those late-season flashes hinted at a group learning to manage games more effectively and respond to adversity with maturity.

Southern Utah closed the season on November 2 with a road loss at Utah Tech, ending their hopes of a postseason run. After the match, head coach Kai Edwards acknowledged the significance of the senior class and the leadership they brought to the program, while also emphasizing the developmental strides made throughout the year.

The final record may not reflect the effort and growth within the squad, but the 2025 season laid the groundwork for the direction the program is moving. SUU now shifts its focus toward strengthening its defensive structure, finding more consistency in the attack, and building on the competitive stretches that emerged late in the year. There is work to be done, but the Thunderbirds will leave the WAC with positive thoughts and have their sights set on the Big Sky Conference in 2026.

Looking Ahead

The Thundebirds return some highly talented players, including two who were named to the All-WAC Freshman team: Sicily Clark and Dakota Hansen . Clark played 1,194 minutes for the Thunderbirds as a freshman, and Hansen was just behind her at 1,063 minutes played.

Hansen was also third on the team in total points scored, recording two goals and an assist on the year. Both of Hansen’s goals came on headers from set pieces.

Nao Yasuda will also return for the Thunderbirds. A highly skilled defender who played the fourth most minutes on the team with 1,376 and led the team with four assists on the year.

Brooklyn Bradley is another player who made an impact for the T-Birds this year, and she will continue to get better as SUU heads into 2026. Bradley was fifth on the team in total minutes played, coming in just behind Yasuda at 1,338 total minutes played.

The Thunderbirds will also be aided by a massive signing class. When you graduate 10 seniors, the rebuild can be difficult, but Coach Edwards believes he is in a great place heading into the Big Sky and 2026. Read more about the 2026 Signing Class HERE.

2025 marked an end to Southern Utah’s time in the Western Athletic Conference, and all sights are set on the return to the Big Sky. The Thunderbirds were 1-3-1 against some of the top teams in the Big Sky this season.

