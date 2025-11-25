From Kathy Heer, The Forge Center for the Arts
Cedar City, UT — A new creative force is emerging in Southern Utah. Today, a team of local arts leaders proudly announces the launch of The Forge Center for the Arts (The Forge), a nonprofit theatre arts organization dedicated to shaping community through heart, connection, and creativity.
A New Vision for the Arts
The Forge is built on a powerful belief: creativity is a gift that brings people together and makes life more meaningful. Through uplifting performances, accessible arts education, and meaningful community engagement, The Forge aims to spark joy and strengthen the cultural fabric of Southern Utah.
Over the next 3–5 years, The Forge envisions becoming a vibrant regional arts hub—a welcoming home for artists, audiences, and learners. Future plans include developing multiple performance spaces, expanding educational programming, and building a reputation for excellence, innovation, and community-centered artistry.
Rapid Launch: Two New Christmas Productions at Cedar Fun Center
As part of its exciting debut, The Forge is partnering with the Cedar Fun Center to launch Christmas at The Forge—a joyful new holiday tradition featuring two family-friendly live theatre productions: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, a modern twist on A Christmas Carol, and The Star Still Shines, a heartwarming celebration of hope and light. Developed and produced in record time, these shows reflect the passion, talent, and dedication of an extraordinary creative team committed to bringing affordable, high-quality holiday entertainment to Southern Utah families.
Led by Emmy Award–Winning Artist Ellen Wheeler
At the helm of this new venture is Ellen Wheeler, a three-time Emmy Award–winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans television, film, and theatre. Wheeler brings decades of professional expertise and a deep commitment to nurturing artistic creativity within communities.
“We are thrilled to have Ellen leading The Forge,” the founding team shared. “Her vision, artistry, and dedication to community make her the ideal voice to guide this exciting new chapter for the arts in Southern Utah.”
Learn More
To explore The Forge’s mission, vision, and purpose—as well as upcoming announcements—visit: www.theforgearts.com
About The Forge
Mission: To forge joy, creativity, and connection through the arts.
Purpose: The Forge believes creativity is a powerful gift that brings people together and makes life more meaningful. Through the arts, it sparks joy, strengthens community, and shines more light into the world.
Vision: In the next 3–5 years, The Forge will become a vibrant regional arts hub—home to joyful performances, accessible education, and a multi-stage venue known for excellence, innovation, and community impact.
A Magical Holiday Adventure Awaits at Christmas at The Forge
This holiday season, The Forge Center for the Arts invites families to experience two original productions created to spark wonder, build traditions, and bring the community together.
Our mission is simple: offer a place where families can celebrate, laugh, and enjoy live theatre at a price everyone can afford. During a season that often feels rushed, we want to provide moments that truly matter — shared memories, meaningful stories, and the joy of being together.
At the heart of this new tradition is Ellen Wheeler who helped ignite the vision of The Forge. A Cedar City hometown girl turned soap-opera standout, she earned three Daytime Emmys before trading the bright lights of New York for the red-rock glow of Southern Utah. Driven by her love of creativity and community, she is excited to help Cedar City shine with theatre, music, and family-friendly events. Both productions are directed under her award-winning leadership.
Tickets are just $10 per person or $30 for a family pass, with performances at the Cedar Fun Center — an inviting, family-friendly venue. Tickets are available at www.theforgearts.com.
Come see this year’s productions!
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
A hilarious, heartwarming modern twist on A Christmas Carol. Join Ebony and three mischievous elves as they discover the magic of the season in this interactive festive adventure.
The Star Still Shines
A beautiful, uplifting celebration of the true meaning of Christmas. Centered around the Star of Bethlehem, this inspiring show blends music, storytelling, and heartfelt moments that remind us that the light of Christ still shines today.
Use the code IRON to save $2 per ticket.
Bring your family. Start a new tradition.
Christmas at The Forge is ready to fill your season with joy and magic — Forge-style.
1 comment
Kathy Heer
Thank you for featuring The Forge! We are so excited to bring new things to Cedar City!