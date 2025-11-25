About The Forge

Mission: To forge joy, creativity, and connection through the arts.

Purpose: The Forge believes creativity is a powerful gift that brings people together and makes life more meaningful. Through the arts, it sparks joy, strengthens community, and shines more light into the world.

Vision: In the next 3–5 years, The Forge will become a vibrant regional arts hub—home to joyful performances, accessible education, and a multi-stage venue known for excellence, innovation, and community impact.

A Magical Holiday Adventure Awaits at Christmas at The Forge

This holiday season, The Forge Center for the Arts invites families to experience two original productions created to spark wonder, build traditions, and bring the community together.

Our mission is simple: offer a place where families can celebrate, laugh, and enjoy live theatre at a price everyone can afford. During a season that often feels rushed, we want to provide moments that truly matter — shared memories, meaningful stories, and the joy of being together.

At the heart of this new tradition is Ellen Wheeler who helped ignite the vision of The Forge. A Cedar City hometown girl turned soap-opera standout, she earned three Daytime Emmys before trading the bright lights of New York for the red-rock glow of Southern Utah. Driven by her love of creativity and community, she is excited to help Cedar City shine with theatre, music, and family-friendly events. Both productions are directed under her award-winning leadership.

Tickets are just $10 per person or $30 for a family pass, with performances at the Cedar Fun Center — an inviting, family-friendly venue. Tickets are available at www.theforgearts.com.

Come see this year’s productions!

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

A hilarious, heartwarming modern twist on A Christmas Carol. Join Ebony and three mischievous elves as they discover the magic of the season in this interactive festive adventure.

The Star Still Shines

A beautiful, uplifting celebration of the true meaning of Christmas. Centered around the Star of Bethlehem, this inspiring show blends music, storytelling, and heartfelt moments that remind us that the light of Christ still shines today.

Use the code IRON to save $2 per ticket.

Bring your family. Start a new tradition.

Christmas at The Forge is ready to fill your season with joy and magic — Forge-style.