By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

An Iron County man with a long history of violence was ordered Wednesday to serve five years to life in the Utah State Prison after attacking his wife and attempting to strangle her inside her home earlier this year.

Isaac James Wall, 31, was sentenced on one count of first-degree felony aggravated assault after pleading guilty under Utah’s Habitual Violent Offender Statute.

Fifth District Judge Matthew Bell imposed the mandatory prison term required by the statute, which applies to offenders with at least two prior violent felony convictions that resulted in prison sentences.

According to the charging documents, Wall entered the victim’s residence and covered her mouth with a pillow and his hand before placing his full body weight on her neck. The victim told police she blacked out as he continued to apply pressure.

Wall then wrapped a blanket around her neck and attempted to strangle her again while threatening to kill her and saying he did not want to return to prison.

The victim escaped the home, screaming for help. Neighbors heard her shouting that Wall “was trying to kill her” as she fled.

While in jail awaiting trial, prosecutors said Wall made multiple phone calls to the victim attempting to influence her testimony. In the recorded calls, he urged her to help his “situation,” asked her to speak to prosecutors about “the stuff she was supposed to do,” and discussed having a family member hire her an attorney to keep her from testifying.

Prosecutors said the calls showed a continued effort to obstruct justice and a lack of remorse.

Wall’s criminal history includes two prior violent felonies. In 2019, he tied up an ex-girlfriend, held her against her will and held a knife to her throat. He pleaded guilty and was sent to prison in that case.

He was released on parole and had been off supervision for only 11 months before committing the new offense.

In 2017, Wall was convicted of arson for setting his ex-wife’s car on fire. Investigators later determined he set six vehicles ablaze that night.