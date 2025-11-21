Star-Spangled Celebration: Annual “Dancing with the Community Stars” Raises $109,797 for the Iron County Children’s Justice Center

The community packed the Heritage Center Theater on Tuesday, November 18th, for the highly anticipated Annual Dancing with the Community Stars, a sold-out performance that once again delivered an unforgettable night of talent, heart, and hometown pride. Benefiting the Iron County Children’s Justice Center (ICCJC), the beloved event combined dazzling choreography with a powerful mission: providing safety, healing, and hope for local children in need.

This year’s theme, “Star Spangled,” set the stage as eight local celebrities were paired with professional dancers to compete for top honors. The performers trained for weeks-balancing busy careers, families, and community service-before stepping under the spotlight for one meaningful cause.

Top Honors Awarded

The coveted title of Grand Champion went to Paul Terry, President of Cedar Band Corporation, alongside his professional partner Liz Carter. Terry not only impressed onstage but also raised the highest fundraising total, securing his place at the top.

Judges’ Choice was awarded to Jaden Reardon, owner of The Pub Spirits and Craft Kitchen, who performed with pro partner Sami Kevern, delivering a crowd-pleasing routine that earned high praise from the panel.

Taking home the People’s Choice Award was Rochelle Lunt, fitness instructor and beloved community figure, who danced alongside Kipp Lewis, earning the loudest cheers and the most audience votes of the night.

A Lineup of Community Leaders

The 2025 star roster showcased the talent and generosity of Iron County’s own, including:

Chad Dotson, Iron County Attorney

Glen Bauer, local trucking company owner

Katie Orton, Loan Officer with Mountain America Credit Union

Tayler Christensen, Realtor, ERA Realty Center

Debra Stillman, attorney and songwriter

Each contestant not only delivered a memorable performance but also worked tirelessly to secure sponsorships and raise funds for the ICCJC.

Honoring Service and Dedication

The prestigious Tom Braun Award, presented annually to an individual whose service has meaningfully benefited the Iron County Children’s Justice Center, was awarded to Shanae Hulet. Her dedication behind the scenes has been instrumental in making Dancing with the Community Stars a thriving, impactful tradition.

A Record-Setting Night of Giving

This year’s event raised an impressive $109,797, a testament to the dancers’ efforts, sponsors’ support, and the unwavering generosity of the Iron County community.

In a statement, the Friends Board of the ICCJC shared heartfelt gratitude:

“Thanks to our sponsors, dancers, volunteers, and attendees, the event was a remarkable success. Your generosity helps provide essential services, safety, and healing for children in need. We are truly grateful for a community that continues to stand with us and make a meaningful difference.”

An Unforgettable Production

The evening was hosted by Michael Bahr, with lively announcing by Ben Batty. The production was directed by R. Scott Phillips and Jenifer Terry, who brought energy and expertise to every detail. Judges Geoffrey Chestnut, Kyle Torgerson, Mary Pearson, and Shanae Hulet offered feedback, humor, and professional insight that elevated the show.

Between the star-spangled costumes, heartfelt performances, and the united purpose behind it all, this year’s Dancing with the Community Stars reaffirmed why the event is cherished year after year—a celebration of talent, generosity, and the spirit of a community that shows up when it matters most.