By Carmen Nesbitt, Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.

Iron County School District may switch to a four-day school week to cut costs, after the Utah State Tax Commission rejected its property tax hike in September — a move school officials had hoped would add $2.8 million to the district’s budget.

The district wasn’t alone, though. Thirty-five other government entities across Utah — from cities to fire departments to other school districts — also saw their increases denied, according to Jason Gardner, deputy executive director of the Utah State Tax Commission.

The denials followed a recent change to state law governing “Truth in Taxation,” a public hearing process that allows residents to learn about and comment on proposals to increase property taxes.

“We will not receive the increase,” said district spokesperson Shauna Lund, referring to the extra $2.8 million the district would have gotten. Until the district goes through the Truth in Taxation process again next school year, “We will receive what we were receiving before,” she said.

Will a four-day school week save money?

Discussions about shortening the school week are still early, Lund said, and a traditional calendar remains a possibility. However, district officials have started looking into what savings a four-day week could offer.

“There would be initial cost savings for those first couple of years,” Lund said. “Currently, the research does not show much cost savings after that.”

To read more about the proposed four-day school week, visit the Salt Lake Tribune.