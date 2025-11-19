, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – Hosting NAIA member Benedictine Mesa (AZ) on Tuesday night, the Southern Utah women’s basketball team cruised to a 91-68 win to improve to 4-1.

The opening quarter was close to start, with the score at 7-7 just under three minutes in.

Mesa would take a brief 8-7 lead, and it would end up being their only lead of the game. Southern Utah would score the next 18 points, taking a 25-8 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first period.

The Redhawks would end the opening frame on a 5-0 run, but the T-birds would take a 25-12 lead to the first break.

Mesa would cut the SUU lead down to ten near the midway point of the second quarter (35-25), but a 14-2 run by the T-birds pushed their lead over 20 for the first time with 2:26 left in the half, 49-27.

Southern Utah would outscore Mesa 33-22 in the second quarter, taking a 58-34 lead to halftime.

Second half

The Redhawks would score the first four points of the third quarter, and the two teams would trade baskets throughout the period.

SUU edged Mesa 17-16 in quarter three, taking a 75-50 lead to the final period.

The Thunderbirds pushed their advantage to 30 with 6:30 left in the game (82-52), but Mesa would outscore the home team the rest of the way, 16-9.

Southern Utah would still close out the blowout win, moving to 4-1 on the season with the 91-68 victory.

Brookyln Fely led the way on offense for the T-birds, scoring 12 points. Kortney Doman and Sierra Chambers each chipped in 11 points.

SUU shot a blistering 61 percent from the field (35-57), including a 41 percent clip from three (7-17). The Thunderbirds also dominated in paint points (54-20), bench points (45-5), and fast break points (19-8).

Up next

Southern Utah (4-1) takes a quick road trip to The Golden State to battle Cal Poly on Friday, Nov. 21.

The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

