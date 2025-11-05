, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – Hosting NAIA program Park University Gilbert on Monday night in the season opener, the SUU women’s basketball team ran away with a 103-55 victory.

The result was never in doubt, as the T-birds overpowered the Buccanneers from start to finish.

Southern Utah recorded the game’s first points, and with just over four minutes left in the opening period, took its first double-digit lead, 22-11.

Morgan Trigueiro would close out the quarter on a personal 12-0 run by knocking down four three-pointers as SUU pushed its lead to 36-19 at the end of quarter one.

The Thunderbirds would extend their lead to 20 early in the second quarter (39-19) and ultimately take a 20-point lead into the halftime break, 55-35.

As if the lead hadn’t already grown enough, Southern Utah made it a 30-point game with 3:21 left in the third quarter, 69-39.

The onslaught continued in the final period, as the T-birds pushed their lead to over 40 with 3:22 to play (96-55) before closing out the 48-point victory, 103-55.

Six different players reached double-digit scoring in the season-opening win, led by 21 points from Brooklyn Fely and Morgan Trigueiro. Fely also added a team-high 11 rebounds, while Kortney Doman added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds shot 51.5 percent from the field in the win (34-66), including 11-of-22 from three.

On defense, SUU forced the Buccaneers to commit 22 turnovers while limiting the visitors to a mere 29.9 percent from the field (20-67).

SUU women’s basketball postgame

https://youtu.be/YnlriTEDb3Q

Up next

Southern Utah (1-0) hosts Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The game will tip off at 2 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

