Perfect harmony! The middle school and high school bands, choirs and orchestras of Iron County School District came together Monday night to put on an amazing patriotic event.

“A Celebration of Our Nation’s Birth” honored America’s 250th anniversary with 11 musical numbers and recitation of three essays. The America First Event Center at SUU welcomed more than 1,000 family and friends of the nearly 750 participants. All went away with a feeling of unity.

Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch, who emceed the event, spoke of a recent visit to Philadelphia. While there he saw George Washington’s chair, which has half of a sun on the back of it. Benjamin Franklin would look at the sun as the Founding Fathers met. “I have often looked at that sun behind the president without being able to tell whether it was rising or setting,” Franklin wrote.

Hatch said, in 2025, we get to answer that question. “We in the Iron County School District believe the sun is rising and that this country is still the greatest country ever to be established.”

The audience was brought to their feet for a standing ovation as the combined orchestra, band and choir, along with SUU choirs, closed the concert with “Our America”, a medley of recognizable patriotic songs.

ICSD is grateful for the support from the Iron County America 250 committee, Cedar City Arts, SUU and talented musical directors who made this dream a reality.

For those who missed the concert, it can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/u0twiH5onUM?si=bZdE74wF4W2DBi3i.