Head Coach Kai Ewards said

“Whit is just a special player. The things that she can do with the ball and in the attacking third are rare. She continues to be an amazing soccer player, but she is an even better person.”

Gardner played a key role in the Thunderbirds’ 3-2 win, recording one goal and one assist. She led the team in shots with six, three of which were on target, showing both precision and aggressiveness in the attack.

Her efforts were instrumental in SUU’s first win of the 2025 season, helping the Thunderbirds snap a long drought against Portland State. Gardner’s goal tied the game late in the second half, and her assist set up the go-ahead score that sealed the victory.

The three-point performance also helped Gardner break a 15-year-old record for the most career points in SUU women’s soccer history. Gardner is now up to 48 points, which surpassed Hall-of-Famer Stacey Brinkman, who had 46 career points.

Performance Highlights vs. Portland State:

Scored one goal during a critical moment in the second half

Recorded an assist that helped secure the comeback victory

Took six shots, with three on target

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah Soccer, follow @SUUSoccer on Twitter and Instagram and like the Southern Utah Soccer Facebook page.