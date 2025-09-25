Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Classical, Classical Pop, Composition Classics

A leading cultural organization in the Intermountain West, the Utah Symphony has a rich history of international and domestic tours, award-winning recordings, and in-depth educational programs. Today, the orchestra’s 85 full-time professional musicians perform over 175 concerts each season.

The Utah State Symphony Orchestra gave its first concert in Salt Lake City on May 8, 1940, conducted by Hans Henriot. The orchestra’s name was officially changed to the Utah Symphony in 1946.

The Utah Symphony became recognized as a leading American ensemble largely through the efforts of Maurice Abravanel, its Music Director from 1947 to 1979. During his tenure, the orchestra undertook four international tours, released over 100 recordings and developed an extensive music education program. Founded in 1940, the Utah Symphony is one of America’s major symphony orchestras. known internationally for its distinctive performances and recording legacy. Welcome back !

Flyer Blurb:

Event #2

Repertory Dance Theater

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Modern Dance

The Repertory Dance Theater is the nation’s oldest and most successful repertory dance company. Unlike conventional modern dance organizations, RDT presenst you with a diverse range of modern dance styles and choreographers paired together in dynamic and unexpected performances.

Returning viewers appreciate the company’s grace and athleticism. New viewers will be a amazed by their beauty and power. In any case, expect the unexpected.

RDT is all about “art”. Art in motion, expressed through human bodies, as modern dance. Art that in its immediacy and intimacy, can be both thrilling and profound. Art that challenges, and art that you won’t see coming. For over 55 years, RDT has pushed the boundaries of modern dance, while preserving and celebration its legacy. Today, RDT is just as revolutionary as it was in 1966.

Event #3

Night of Double Duets

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Act One/ The Kossler Duo

Classical Guitar

Brothers Adam and John Kossler have established themselves individually as soloists, chamber musicians and educators, and as the Kossler Duo, have performed for concert series including the Utah Classical Guitar Series, Philadelphia Guitar Series as well as in North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Maryland and more. In 2019 the Kossler Duo recently released their first album titled “Danse Macabre”, a collection of their own transcriptions for guitar duo. The recording debuted at #2 on Billboard’s “Traditional Classical” chart, and #7 on Billboard’s “Classical Albums” chart.

Double Duet Act Two

Act Two / The Kouzov Duo

Piano and Cello

The Kouzov Duo, from St. Petersburg, Russia, has performed in major music centers such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Their repertoire spans from classical works by composers like Beethoven and Brahms to innovative performances at international festivals. They have also collaborated with distinguished artists and ensembles, elevating their presence in the classical music scene. Both Yulia and Dmitry are dedicated to teaching and sharing their musical expertise. They have held faculty positions at prestigious institutions, enriching the educational landscape for aspiring musicians.

Dmitry Kouzov: A renowned cellist praised as “a true artist” by Maestro Rostropovich, Kouzov has won multiple prestigious awards, including the First Prize at the International Beethoven Competition. He has performed globally, from the St. Petersburg Philharmonic to various significant venues in the US, and is currently an Associate Professor of Cello at the Oberlin Conservatory. His recordings include works by Shostakovich and C.P.E. Bach, among others.

Yulia Fedoseeva: Known for her energetic and musical interpretations, Fedoseeva has a robust international career as both a soloist and chamber musician. She has performed extensively throughout Russia and Europe, receiving numerous accolades, including prize recognitions at notable competitions. Yulia is also an experienced educator, previously teaching at the Rimsky Korsakov Conservatory.

Event #4

The Valencia Baryton Project

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Classical

The Valencia Baryton Project is a collective founded by Valencia-based barytonist Matthew Baker with the vision of performing the nearly 170 works written expressly for the Baryton, an extremely rare instrument dating back to the 17th century. The Baryton is a cross between the viol da gamba and lirone, with 10 resonating and plucked strings down the back of the instrument, the baryton gives the traditional string trio an entirely new dimension.

A string trio with four instruments? A harpsichord hiding behind the cello? The Valencia Baryton Project has dedicated itself to the performance of music written for this ancient elusive instrument. At the heart of the ensemble is the traditional formation in trio – baryton, viola, and violoncello – for which Haydn wrote 123 works of outstanding beauty during his time as the court composer for the Prince Esterhazy of Austria.

With Matthew Baker, one of only a handful baryton performers in the world, the Valencia Baryton Project has delighted audiences in over 100 concerts throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe with what is considered to have been the pinnacle of aristocratic instruments of the classical era. Their work has been described as ‘beautifully polished’ and “delightfully inventive”.

It has taken the Baryton over 800 years to make it’s way to Cedar City, Utah. Do not miss it !

Event #5

Due West

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Due West was formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2004. Singer-songwriters Tim Gates, Brad Hull, and Matthew Lopez— respectively natives of Richfield, Utah, Thatcher, Arizona, and Wolf, Wyoming— met in 2004 when they were invited to attend a party by Diamond Rio member Dan Truman. The three began performing and writing songs together and soon afterward, formed the Bigger Than Me label and released their debut single “I Get That All the Time”.

In 2010, Due West was signed to Black River Entertainment. Soon after, they released a self-titled, six song EP. Roughstock reviewer Matt Bjorke rated Forget the Miles four stars out of five, praising the band’s lyrical content and finding their vocal harmony comparable to Restless Heart.

Their next release for Black River was “Things You Can’t Do in a Car” in 2012. The song became the band’s first entry on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. It was included on their second Black River EP Our Time. Due West promoted the project by touring at various radio stations across the United States. “Things You Can’t Do in a Car” spent 18 weeks on Hot Country Songs and peaked at number 47. The group made their first performance on the Grand Ole Opry in September 2012.

Flyer Blurb:

Event #6

Special Consensus

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Special Consensus, marking its 50th anniversary in 2025, continues to deliver a vibrant contemporary bluegrass sound deeply rooted in tradition. The band released a brand-new album, Been All Around This World, on the Nashville based Compass Records label in June, 2025. Led by founder Greg Cahill, a recipient of the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award and an inductee into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats, Special Consensus has been a cornerstone of the bluegrass community for five decades.

The group has released 22 acclaimed recordings, earned eight IBMA awards, and received two Grammy nominations – a testament to their enduring artistry and innovation.

Special Consensus’ sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music, incorporating both the drive and harmonies of the traditional sound with the more contemporary sounds and repertoire of today. With the foundation of Greg’s unique banjo playing style and the vocal prowess of the 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Brian McCarty (mandolin), these musicians effortlessly support each other and consistently maintain their bluegrass center whether they’re playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song from any of their award-winning recordings. These four talented vocalists and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.

International tours have brought the band to Australia, Canada, Europe, South America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The band has also appeared on National Public Radio, The Nashville Network, the Grand Ole Opry at both the historic Ryman Auditorium and at Opryland in Nashville, and in concert with symphony orchestras nationwide.

Been All Around This World was released by Compass Records in June, 2025 in celebration of the band’s Golden Anniversary. This recording is truly a celebration of the music of Special Consensus over the past 50 years!

Flyer Blurb:

Event #7

Ilya Yakushev

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Pianist Ilya Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences at major venues on three continents.

The British label Nimbus Records released Yakushev’s CD, “Prokofiev Sonatas Vol. 1” CD. The American Record Guide wrote, “Yakushev is one of the very best young pianists before the public today, and it doesn’t seem to matter what repertoire he plays – it is all of the highest caliber.”

Ilya has performed in prestigious venues worldwide, including Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Davies Symphony Hall, and Sejong Performing Arts Center (Seoul, Korea), Great Philharmonic Hall (St. Petersburg), and Victoria Hall (Singapore). His performances with orchestra include those with the San Francisco Symphony, BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Rochester Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, and many others.

Winner of the 2005 World Piano Competition which took place in Cincinnati, OH, Mr. Yakushev received his first award at age 12 as a prizewinner of the Young Artists Concerto Competition in his native St. Petersburg. In 1997, he received the Mayor of St. Petersburg’s Young Talents award, and in both 1997 and 1998, he won First Prize at the Donostia Hiria International Piano Competition in San Sebastián, Spain. Mr. Yakushev was a recipient of the prestigious Gawon International Music Society’s Award in Seoul, Korea.

Flyer Blurb:

