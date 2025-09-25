Banner Image
The Utah Symphony 

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 

Classical, Classical Pop, Composition Classics  

A leading cultural organization in the Intermountain West, the Utah  Symphony has a rich history of international and domestic tours,  award-winning recordings, and in-depth educational programs.  Today, the orchestra’s 85 full-time professional musicians perform  over 175 concerts each season. 

The Utah State Symphony Orchestra gave its first concert in Salt  Lake City on May 8, 1940, conducted by Hans Henriot. The  orchestra’s name was officially changed to the Utah Symphony in  1946. 

The Utah Symphony became recognized as a leading American  ensemble largely through the efforts of Maurice Abravanel, its Music Director from 1947 to 1979. During his tenure, the orchestra  undertook four international tours, released over 100 recordings and  developed an extensive music education program. Founded in 1940,  the Utah Symphony is one of America’s major symphony orchestras. known internationally for its distinctive performances and recording  legacy. Welcome back ! 

Flyer Blurb: 

A leading cultural organization in the Intermountain West, the Utah  Symphony has a rich history of international and domestic tours,  award-winning recordings, and in-depth educational programs.  Today, the orchestra’s 85 full-time professional musicians perform  over 175 concerts each season.

Event #2 

Repertory Dance Theater 

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 

Modern Dance 

The Repertory Dance Theater is the nation’s oldest and most  successful repertory dance company. Unlike conventional modern  dance organizations, RDT presenst you with a diverse range of  modern dance styles and choreographers paired together in dynamic  and unexpected performances.  

Returning viewers appreciate the company’s grace and athleticism.  New viewers will be a amazed by their beauty and power. In any  case, expect the unexpected. 

RDT is all about “art”. Art in motion, expressed through human  bodies, as modern dance. Art that in its immediacy and intimacy, can be both thrilling and profound. Art that challenges, and art that you  won’t see coming. For over 55 years, RDT has pushed the  boundaries of modern dance, while preserving and celebration its  legacy. Today, RDT is just as revolutionary as it was in 1966. 

Flyer Blurb: The Repertory Dance Theater is the nation’s oldest  and most successful repertory dance company. Patrons will be a  amazed by their beauty, power, grace and athleticism.  For over 55 years, RDT has pushed the boundaries of modern  dance, while preserving and celebration its legacy. Art in motion,  expressed through human bodies, as modern dance.

 Event #3 

Night of Double Duets 

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 

Act One/ The Kossler Duo 

Classical Guitar  

brothers

Brothers Adam and John Kossler have established themselves individually as soloists,  chamber musicians and educators, and as the Kossler Duo, have performed for concert  series including the Utah Classical Guitar Series, Philadelphia Guitar Series as well as in North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Maryland and more. In 2019 the Kossler Duo  recently released their first album titled “Danse Macabre”, a collection of their own  transcriptions for guitar duo. The recording debuted at #2 on Billboard’s “Traditional  Classical” chart, and #7 on Billboard’s “Classical Albums” chart.  

The Kossler Brothers bring a fresh and exciting feel to the genre of Classical Guitar. Flyer Blurb: Brothers Adam and John Kossler have established themselves individually  as soloists, chamber musicians and educators. The brothers recently released their first  album titled “Danse Macabre”, a collection of their own transcriptions for guitar duo.  The Kossler Brothers bring a fresh and exciting feel to the genre of Classical Guitar.

Double Duet Act Two 

Act Two / The Kouzov Duo 

Piano and Cello 

The Kouzov Duo, from St. Petersburg, Russia, has performed in major music centers such as  New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Their repertoire spans from classical works by  composers like Beethoven and Brahms to innovative performances at international festivals.  They have also collaborated with distinguished artists and ensembles, elevating their presence  in the classical music scene. Both Yulia and Dmitry are dedicated to teaching and sharing their  musical expertise. They have held faculty positions at prestigious institutions, enriching the  educational landscape for aspiring musicians. 

Dmitry Kouzov: A renowned cellist praised as “a true artist” by Maestro Rostropovich, Kouzov has won multiple prestigious awards, including the First Prize at the International Beethoven  Competition. He has performed globally, from the St. Petersburg Philharmonic to various  significant venues in the US, and is currently an Associate Professor of Cello at the Oberlin  Conservatory. His recordings include works by Shostakovich and C.P.E. Bach, among others. 

Yulia Fedoseeva: Known for her energetic and musical interpretations, Fedoseeva has a robust  international career as both a soloist and chamber musician. She has performed extensively  throughout Russia and Europe, receiving numerous accolades, including prize recognitions at  notable competitions. Yulia is also an experienced educator, previously teaching at the Rimsky Korsakov Conservatory. 

Flyer Blurb: Featuring Piano and Cello, Russia’s Kouzov Duo, has performed in major music  centers including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. An international festival favorite, their  repertoire features works by Beethoven and Brahms. Both Yulia and Dmitry are dedicated to  teaching and sharing their musical expertise, enriching the educational landscape for aspiring  musicians.

guy and girl

 

Event #4  

The Valencia Baryton Project 

Thursday, January 8, 2026 

3 guys sitting

Classical

The Valencia Baryton Project is a collective founded by Valencia-based barytonist Matthew Baker with the  vision of performing the nearly 170 works written expressly for the Baryton, an extremely rare instrument  dating back to the 17th century. The Baryton is a cross between the viol da gamba and lirone, with 10 resonating  and plucked strings down the back of the instrument, the baryton gives the traditional string trio an entirely new  dimension.  

A string trio with four instruments? A harpsichord hiding behind the cello? The Valencia Baryton Project has  dedicated itself to the performance of music written for this ancient elusive instrument.  At the heart of the ensemble is the traditional formation in trio – baryton, viola, and violoncello – for which  Haydn wrote 123 works of outstanding beauty during his time as the court composer for the Prince Esterhazy of  Austria.  

With Matthew Baker, one of only a handful baryton performers in the world, the Valencia Baryton Project has  delighted audiences in over 100 concerts throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe with  what is considered to have been the pinnacle of aristocratic instruments of the classical era. Their work has been  described as ‘beautifully polished’ and “delightfully inventive”.  

It has taken the Baryton over 800 years to make it’s way to Cedar City, Utah. Do not miss it ! 

Flyer Blurb: The Valencia Baryton Project performs lost pieces of music written for a forgotten classical instrument,  the Baryton. A cross between a Lirone and a Viol da Gamba, the Baryton has realized a new birth. Hear works  purposely written for the Baryton by composers such as Franz Joseph Haydn, left unplayed for centuries.

Event #5 

Due West 

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 

Due West was formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2004. Singer-songwriters Tim Gates, Brad Hull, and  Matthew Lopez— respectively natives of Richfield, Utah, Thatcher, Arizona, and Wolf, Wyoming—  met in 2004 when they were invited to attend a party by Diamond Rio member Dan Truman. The three  began performing and writing songs together and soon afterward, formed the Bigger Than Me label and released their debut single “I Get That All the Time”. 

In 2010, Due West was signed to Black River Entertainment. Soon after, they released a self-titled, six song EP. Roughstock reviewer Matt Bjorke rated Forget the Miles four stars out of five, praising the  band’s lyrical content and finding their vocal harmony comparable to Restless Heart. 

Their next release for Black River was “Things You Can’t Do in a Car” in 2012. The song became the  band’s first entry on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. It was included on their second Black  River EP Our Time. Due West promoted the project by touring at various radio stations across the  United States. “Things You Can’t Do in a Car” spent 18 weeks on Hot Country Songs and peaked at  number 47. The group made their first performance on the Grand Ole Opry in September 2012. 

Flyer Blurb: 

Due West is an American country music group from Nashville, Tennessee. The group consists of Tim  Gates (lead vocals), Brad Hull (harmony vocals, guitar), and Matthew Lopez (harmony vocals, guitar).  Due West has released two full-length studio albums, several EPs, and five singles including “Things  You Can’t Do in a Car”, which charted at number 47 on Billboard Hot Country Songs. Members of Due West have also written songs for Bucky Covington an Lady Antebellum.

3 hats guys

 

Event #6 

Special Consensus 

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 

Special Consensus, marking its 50th anniversary in 2025, continues to deliver a vibrant contemporary bluegrass sound deeply rooted in tradition. The band  released a brand-new album, Been All Around This World, on the Nashville based Compass Records label in June, 2025. Led by founder Greg Cahill, a  recipient of the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association  Distinguished Achievement Award and an inductee into the Society for the  Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats,  Special Consensus has been a cornerstone of the bluegrass community for  five decades.  

The group has released 22 acclaimed recordings, earned eight IBMA awards,  and received two Grammy nominations – a testament to their enduring  artistry and innovation. 

Special Consensus’ sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and  understanding of bluegrass music, incorporating both the drive and  harmonies of the traditional sound with the more contemporary sounds and  repertoire of today. With the foundation of Greg’s unique banjo playing style and the vocal prowess of the 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Greg  Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Brian McCarty (mandolin), these  musicians effortlessly support each other and consistently maintain their  bluegrass center whether they’re playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song  from any of their award-winning recordings. These four talented vocalists  and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far  from their roots. 

International tours have brought the band to Australia, Canada, Europe, South America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The band has also appeared on  National Public Radio, The Nashville Network, the Grand Ole Opry at both  the historic Ryman Auditorium and at Opryland in Nashville, and in concert  with symphony orchestras nationwide.

Been All Around This World was released by Compass Records in June, 2025  in celebration of the band’s Golden Anniversary. This recording is truly a  celebration of the music of Special Consensus over the past 50 years! 

Flyer Blurb: 

Special Consensus, marking its 50th anniversary in 2025, continues to deliver a vibrant contemporary bluegrass sound deeply rooted in tradition. The band  released Been All Around This World, in June, 2025. Led by Greg Cahill, a  recipient of the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award, and an inductee into the Society for the  Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America Hall of Greats, Special  Consensus has been a cornerstone of the bluegrass community for five  decades.  

4 guys

 

Event #7

Ilya Yakushev 

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 

 Pianist Ilya Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences   at major venues on three continents. 

 The British label Nimbus Records released Yakushev’s CD, “Prokofiev Sonatas Vol. 1” CD. The American   Record Guide wrote, “Yakushev is one of the very best young pianists before the public today, and it doesn’t   seem to matter what repertoire he plays – it is all of the highest caliber.”  

Ilya has performed in prestigious venues worldwide, including Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Davies  Symphony Hall, and Sejong Performing Arts Center (Seoul, Korea), Great Philharmonic Hall (St. Petersburg),  and Victoria Hall (Singapore). His performances with orchestra include those with the San Francisco Symphony,  BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Rochester Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, and many others.  

 Winner of the 2005 World Piano Competition which took place in Cincinnati, OH, Mr. Yakushev received his first award   at age 12 as a prizewinner of the Young Artists Concerto Competition in his native St. Petersburg. In 1997, he received   the Mayor of St. Petersburg’s Young Talents award, and in both 1997 and 1998, he won First Prize at the Donostia Hiria   International Piano Competition in San Sebastián, Spain. Mr. Yakushev was a recipient of the prestigious Gawon   International Music Society’s Award in Seoul, Korea. 

 Flyer Blurb: 

 Pianist Ilya Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences   at major venues on three continents. 

 British label Nimbus Records released Yakushev’s CD, “Prokofiev Sonatas Vol. 1”. “Yakushev is one of the very   best young pianists before the public today, and it doesn’t seem to matter what repertoire he plays – it is all of the   highest caliber.” – American Record Guide

guy

