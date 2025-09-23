This collaboration recognizes SUU’s strong commitment to experiential learning, community engagement, global citizenship, and service-based education. In January 2026, the university will begin accepting student applications for its Peace Corps Prep certification program, which integrates coursework, volunteer experience, and intercultural competence development to prepare students for meaningful global service.

“It’s an honor for SUU to be chosen to join the Peace Corps Prep network,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “This program reflects SUU’s dedication to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to make a real difference in the world after they graduate, whether through Peace Corps service or other international and community-based work.”

The Peace Corps Prep program is designed for undergraduate students of all majors and helps them build four key competencies: sector-specific skills, foreign language proficiency, intercultural competence, and professional leadership and development. Upon completion of the program, SUU students will receive an official certificate from the Peace Corps, which will enhance their candidacy for Peace Corps service and other global and service-based careers.

Dr. Kurt Harris, SUU’s Director of Learning Abroad, will oversee the implementation of the Peace Corps Prep program at SUU. He emphasized the value of the initiative: “Peace Corps Prep will give SUU students a framework to turn their academic work, community involvement, and global learning into a solid foundation for international service.”

More information about the program’s launch and how students can apply will be made available at suu.edu/studyabroad later this year.

About the Peace Corps Prep Program

Peace Corps Prep is a partnership program between the Peace Corps and colleges and universities across the United States. It prepares undergraduate students for Peace Corps service or other international development opportunities by combining targeted coursework with hands-on experience and professional development.