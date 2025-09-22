CEDAR CITY – Hosting Portland State in its final non-conference match, the Southern Utah soccer team notched a 3-2 comeback win to secure its first victory of the season.

The game got off to a fast start, as the Vikings would register the first shot in the fifth minute via a corner kick set piece.

Just eight minutes later, the Thunderbirds would have their first scoring opportunity on a free kick from around 30 yards out. Nao Yasuda would take the free kick, delivering a ball into the box that found Dakota Hansen, who headed it into the back of the net for the 1-0 Southern Utah lead.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1969845395112255676

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Portland State found an equalizer just two minutes later to make it 1-1.

Both teams would trade blows over the following 27 minutes, each tallying multiple shots but unable to find a go-ahead goal.

That would change in the 42nd minute, when the Vikings would break through to take a 2-1 lead that would hold until the halftime whistle.

Second half

The opening minutes of the second half were relatively quiet, as neither side was able to register many shots or create quality scoring chances.

That is, until the 69th minute, when the Thunderbirds earned a corner kick. Carly Radke would take it, and the ball would take a deflection on the initial cross. The deflection would find its way to Whitney Garnder, who slotted it home to tie the score at 2-2 in the 70th.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1969864995463946307

Southern Utah’s momentum would continue, and just six minutes later, they would take the lead. Whitney Gardner would send a low ball into the box from the left side, finding Sarah Assumma, who delivered a perfect strike to make it 3-2.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1969866868061257755

The SUU defense was able to stop any shot at a Portland State comeback, allowing no shots in the final 15 minutes to secure the 3-2 win.

“We played some good football today. I will never complain about 3 goals. Really quality and gritty performance,” Southern Utah head coach Kai Edwards said of the result.

“The team had a competitive week of training, and it showed. Proud of the performance. Now we are all 0-0-0 and full focus on a well-coached Utah Tech team,” he added.

With the win, the Thunderbirds improve to 1-5-2 on the season.

Gardner breaks points record

Recording a goal and assist in Sunday’s win, redshirt senior forward Whitney Gardner has now moved to the top of the SUU soccer all-time points leaderboard.

With 48 points in her career, Gardner moved past SUU Athletics Hall of Famer Stacey Brinkman for the top spot in the record books.

Thunderbirds honor 10 seniors

The win on Sunday was a perfect ending to the day for the T-Bird senior class, all of whom were celebrated prior to the match.

In total, 10 seniors were honored at Thunderbird Soccer Field: forwards Whitney Gardner, Avery Kyle, Sarah Assumma, and Lucia Rivas; midfielders Aubrie Labno, Reagan Doty, and Addison Larsen; defenders Tanah Huffines and Aubrey Murray; and goalkeeper Jazmyn Brass.

Up next

Southern Utah (1-5-2) turns its attention to Western Athletic Conference action, hosting rival Utah Tech (4-3-2) on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The rivalry match will kick off at 1 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/09/21/second-half-comeback-lifts-suu-soccer-to-first-2025-win/