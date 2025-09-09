By Marlo Ihler, Utah Shakespeare Festival

CEDAR CITY–– Now in its second year, the Windsor Court Apartments Renovation Project invites the community to help refresh housing for the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s seasonal staff. These 1960s-era apartments have supported artists for decades, and the goal is to create a more comfortable, welcoming space for those who bring live theater to Cedar City.

The Windsor Court apartment complex has been used by the Festival for the past 25 years. As a part of the college town of Cedar City, it can be difficult to find and keep housing year-round for Festival company members and staff. This apartment complex is used to house those in residence during the late winter, spring, summer, and early fall, giving only a small window of time to perform any kind of improvements.

Although the Festival’s Company Management team does an excellent job of making sure these apartments are clean and ready for the company before their arrival each season, age and use have taken their toll. In an effort to keep these apartments habitable for as long as possible, the Festival created the idea of teaming up with the campus and community to invite individuals and businesses to adopt apartments to help improve their living conditions.

“Last year we had a very successful first year for this renovation project,” says newly-appointed Company Manager Bailey Rodriguez. “Ten of the 35 apartments received customized attention last time and we’re excited to invite interested businesses, families, and individuals to participate again.”

But it’s more than just a home improvement project. It is an opportunity for the Festival and community members to work together and transform Windsor Court into a space that is safe and reflective of the high caliber work these artists bring to the Festival.

Company member and actor Blake Henri (Macbeth, Antony and Cleopatra, and As You Like It) comments, “One of the hardest things about taking long contracts out of state, is the feeling of missing home, family, friends, pets, etc. The apartment makeovers may seem small, but to us, they mean the absolute world. Walking in and seeing plants, decorations, paintings, furniture, the walls painted, knick knacks, it immediately feels like a home and not a ‘place to stay’ for half a year. The community is the best part about the Festival and knowing that they helped with the apartments truly, truly, truly makes it feel like a home away from home where we can rest, recharge, regroup, and do our best work. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

Whether you’re able to adopt an apartment, donate, or lend a hand, there are many ways to get involved. Round up friends, family, or coworkers and create a team to take on the improvements of an entire apartment. Or monetary donations are also a huge help. Also, financially sponsoring a team to do the work; donating resources; contributing specific labor like cleaning, painting, adding flooring or countertops; or simply decorating are critical to the project.

“We want to continue growing a sense of community where everyone is invited to be a part of the Festival,” says Rodriguez. “By working together on Windsor Court, we’re hoping to continue to connect the town and the organization in a new and meaningful way.”

Sign-ups run through October 17. There is no fee to enter or participate. Renovations will run from November 1 through February 20, 2026. To celebrate, there will be a community open house in the spring to view the renovated apartments.

For more information on this project or to fill out an interest form, contact Rodriguez at [email protected] or call 435-586-7883.