By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University Athletics is excited to announce the return of Christopher “Critter” Phillips to the Thunderbird family as the Associate Athletic Director for Events and Facilities Operations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Critter back to Southern Utah,” said Deputy Athletic Director Todd Brown. “His passion for this university, combined with his proven experience at the highest levels of college athletics, will elevate our events and facilities operations. Critter understands what it takes to create an outstanding environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, and we’re excited to see the impact he’ll make in this role.”

Phillips, a 2022 graduate of SUU with a degree in Communications and a Sports Communication emphasis, brings a wealth of experience in collegiate athletics facility and event management. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Director of Operations and Special Projects at the University of Kentucky Athletics, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of Memorial Coliseum and Joe Craft Center—facilities that house five varsity programs and more than 225 staff members.

During his tenure in Lexington, Phillips played a key role in event operations for basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and stunt competitions, managed a staff of more than 300 part-time event employees, and coordinated closely on the $90 million renovation of Memorial Coliseum. He also worked extensively on postseason and championship hosting efforts, serving as a liaison between UK Athletics, visiting teams, and governing bodies such as the NCAA and SEC.

Phillips is no stranger to Cedar City, having previously served as SUU’s Facility Operations Coordinator from 2020 to 2022. In that role, he managed practice and competition schedules for all 13 Thunderbird athletic programs, coordinated maintenance efforts, and led event staff in gameday operations. His time at SUU also included roles with the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games and the Utah Golf Association, where he gained additional expertise in large-scale event planning and execution.

“I’m ecstatic to be back at Southern Utah,” said Phillips. “This is home for me, and I’m excited to work alongside such a talented staff to create first-class experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Phillips’ return strengthens SUU Athletics’ commitment to operational excellence, ensuring that every event and facility meets the highest standards for competition and fan engagement.

Critter is married to Kate Bryant Phillips (SUU’19 Bachelor’s of Nutrition / ’21 Master’s Public Administration). They have two daughters, Ellie (4) and Claire (2), and are expecting a son in October of 2025.

Follow Us

Track Southern Utah Athletics 24/7 by following @SUUThunderbirds on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Athletics page on Facebook.