By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Police say a 69-year-old man smashed his way into Hermie’s Restaurant on Saturday night, then refused to leave — even after officers arrived.

Anthony Ferrante was arrested on multiple felonies including suspicion of burglary and property damage. He also faces a misdemeanor for interference with a peace officer.

According to the charging documents, Cedar City Police were called to the restaurant around 8 p.m. for a burglary in progress. A caller reported a man had broken through the front doors and was inside taking items.

When officers arrived, they found two shattered glass doors and a cinderblock on the floor. Trash cans had been pushed in front of the broken entryway, apparently after the break-in, the affidavit stated.

Inside, police said they saw Ferrante filling cups with soda. When ordered to come out, he allegedly claimed he had permission to be there, then walked toward the back of the restaurant and didn’t return.

After repeated commands went unanswered, additional officers entered with a K-9. They eventually found Ferrante sitting in a sink in the back of the store, where he was taken into custody.

Ferrante, who police said was passing through Cedar City on his way to another state, was booked into the Iron County Jail. Officers noted in the report that they believe releasing Ferrante would be a risk to the community and increase the chances of him leaving the area. They requested that no bail be set.