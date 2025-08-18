From Josh Kaneversky, InfoWest Marketing Director

St. George, UT — [8.14.2025] — InfoWest, The Internet People, is kicking off the school year with a fun, community-driven challenge to support local schools. Through its “Your School. Your Pride.” Back-to-School Giveaway, InfoWest will award $500 to the school that rallies the most community support on Facebook — with the potential to double that prize to $1,000.

Fred, InfoWest’s beloved coworker, is geared up for school spirit season, and now it’s time to see which school will take the crown. From now until August 20, 2025, community members can join in the fun by:

1. Commenting on the official InfoWest Facebook post with their favorite school name and the matching InfoWest logo.

2. Tagging a friend to help increase votes. If the total votes across all schools top 1,000, InfoWest will double the prize to $1,000 for the winning school.

To claim the prize, the winning school must receive at least 50 votes. Voting is open to residents in the counties where InfoWest offices are located — because at InfoWest, we live here, work here, and cheer here.

“This is more than just a fun contest — it’s about celebrating our communities and giving back to the schools that help shape our future,” said Fred Walker, at InfoWest. “We’re proud to stand alongside our neighbors in showing school spirit and making a difference locally.”

Show your school spirit and vote here today!

About InfoWest

Founded in 1994, InfoWest has been providing Southern Utah and surrounding communities with cutting-edge internet services for more than 30 years. Known for its outstanding local customer service and commitment to innovation, InfoWest continues to expand its network, offering fiber, wireless, and advanced business internet solutions.