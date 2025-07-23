From Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, For Iron County Today

After an extensive national search, the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce has named Tessa Douglas as its new president and CEO.

Douglas brings to the chamber an abundance of experience and professional relationships that have been curated through her volunteer service and prior job roles in Iron County. She previously worked as Director of Community Relations at Southwest Technical College where she oversaw the schools’ Business & Innovation Center, workforce development programs and related grants. Douglas has also served as the Cedar City Rotary Club president, as a board member for the Women’s Business Center of Southern Utah, and as a board member for Canyon Creek Services. In 2023, Douglas was recognized as the Cedar City Chamber’s “Woman of the Year,” and was recently named one of the “Top 50 Women Leaders in Utah.” Most recently she worked as Director of Equal Opportunity at Southern Utah University.

“It’s an honor to lead the Chamber at such a pivotal time of growth for our community,” Douglas said. “This organization plays a vital role in supporting business development and economic resilience, and my vision is to ensure we do so strategically and collaboratively—working closely with our members, community partners, and civic leaders. Together, we will work to ensure opportunity and success continue to thrive in Iron County. I love this community, and I am thrilled for the chance to support it through the Chamber.”

Katie Orton, chair of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, said “Tessa brings deep local knowledge, strong leadership experience, and a sincere passion for our business community. Her energy, relationships, and forward-thinking vision are exactly what the Chamber needs as we enter this next chapter. The board is confident she will be a dynamic and unifying force for our members and partners.”

The Chamber CEO vacancy came when Chris McCormick retired earlier this year. McCormick led the Chamber for ten years as the CEO, and served it in a volunteer capacity for seven years prior. During his tenure, McCormick grew membership, started a number of new initiatives, and continuously sought additional strategic partnerships. “His contributions to Iron County are immense, and I hope he knows how much he means to so many,” Douglas said.

For more information about the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, benefits, and how to become a member, visit www.cedarcitychamber.org