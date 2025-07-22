By Marlo Ihler, Utah Shakespeare Festival

CEDAR CITY, UTAH––Next week the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London is bringing a group of recent graduates to perform a touring production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, as part of a strategic partnership between the two theatre organizations.

The ninety-minute version of the play will be presented from July 29 to August 2 at 9:30 each morning in the Anes Studio Theatre located at the Beverley Center for the Arts.

“Each year, Festival patrons have asked me, ‘When is RADA coming? We love attending the Festival during that time so we can also see their performances!’” says Executive Managing Director Michael Bahr. “This is an excellent opportunity to see high quality work performed by one of the world premiere actor training institutions.”

The RADA training program boasts a number of exceptional alumni that have seen success as actors, including Cynthia Erivo, Alan Rickman, Allison Janney, Anthony Hopkins, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hiddleston, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Perhaps the next RADA “star” may just be on the Festival stage this summer.

In its sixth year, the partnership between the Festival and RADA includes a commitment to present the annual RADA touring production at the Festival and to work to hire at least one RADA student or graduate in the Festival acting company each season.

The idea for the artistic exchange program began in 2019 when a friend of the Festival mentioned he had seen a very strong production of RADA’s Hamlet. That conversation soon expanded into a strategic partnership between the two theatre companies where one of RADA’s Shakespeare for Young Audiences touring groups would bring a show to the U.S. During the school year, this program performs specially-adapted Shakespeare plays for school children all over London.

Touring to Cedar City gives Festival audiences the chance to see the art of contemporary Shakespeare from the Bard’s homeland and the actors have an opportunity to connect with the Festival and its people, programs, and productions.

During the previous five years, this has been a wonderful opportunity for the Festival to expand its artistic horizons and collaborate with one of the most prestigious training academies in the world.

“The RADA collaboration brings a refreshing surge of creative energy to our season each August,” says Artistic Director John DiAntonio. “We’re honored to showcase the work of these exceptionally talented young artists as part of our dynamic repertory lineup.”

Bahr agrees: “We are so grateful for the relationship that we have been able to develop and share over the last five years. It serves as a testament to the artistic and educational commitment of both RADA and the Festival. It is a wonderful cultural exchange between artists, audiences and organizations!”

Tickets are $20 and are available by visiting the Ticket Office, calling 800-PLAYTIX, or purchasing online at bard.org/plays/rada-2025.