From Mike Johnston, Incident Commander Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 7

Forsyth Fire Statistics:

Size: 13,272 acres

Containment: 32%

Total Personnel: 660

Location: Pine Valley, Utah

Reported: June 19, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Special Notes: The public meeting held in New Harmony yesterday is posted on the Dixie National Forest Facebook page. The Incident Management Team continues to coordinate closely with the Dixie National Forest, State of Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management and local cooperators to meet the needs of the changing fire conditions.

Current Situation: Firefighters achieved 32% containment yesterday, with the completion of nearly the entire west/northwest flank around Pine Valley. Resources remain in the area to address hotspots. Crews are actively engaged in the Pine Valley Mountain Wilderness Area using the trail system to build fireline on the eastern edge. More crews will be added within the Wilderness Area in the coming days. Unmanned aerial system (UAS) will assist crews in locating hotspots, which can then be addressed by resources on the ground. Additionally, a plan is in place for crews to exit the area safely in case of severe weather in the coming days. On the southern edge, resources are seeking opportunities to safely engage with the fire in difficult terrain.

Out of an abundance of caution contingency crews are being staged near New Harmony. With the aid of heavy equipment, they will clear around roads to reduce fuels and create fuel breaks along the road system.

Weather and Fire Behavior: There is a Red Flag Warning today. Temperatures will moderate slightly to the higher 80s with more moisture in the atmosphere and some cloud cover. Winds will be stronger and more unpredictable today and tomorrow gusting up to 25mph. The incoming weather system will add complexity as it could bring a chance of lightning, outflow winds and a small amount of rain.

Evacuations and Closures: Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for all lands in Washington, Iron and the surrounding Counties, for more information visit Utahfireinfo.gov. The communities of Pine Valley, Grass Valley and Gray’s Ranch are in a “Set” level evacuation order. Pinto is in “Ready” status. For the most up-to-date evacuation status, visit the News section of the Washington County website. If you have questions regarding evacuation status, please reach out to the Washington County Sheriff via the non-emergency dispatch line at (435) 634-5730. A Forest Closure Order is in place for the Pine Valley Ranger District, information and maps can be found under Alerts and Fire Danger Status on the Dixie National Forest website.

For More Information:

Information Phone: (435) 280-2263

Media only: (435) 280-2259

Email: [email protected]

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/utdif-forsyth

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usfsdnf