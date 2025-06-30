Watch the video below to hear from local patient Steve Ruesch, who shares how addressing his tinnitus transformed his life. Steve’s story highlights the broader mental health impact of tinnitus and demonstrates that effective treatments do exist.

What is tinnitus and why does it happen?

Tinnitus is often described as a ringing, buzzing, or whistling noise that occurs without an external source. It can be triggered by exposure to loud noises, aging, or certain health conditions. Although the exact cause varies, the Mayo Clinic reports it can lead to serious impacts on the brain and increase risks for anxiety, depression, and even cognitive decline if untreated.

Dr. Darrow’s mission is to educate the public and healthcare providers about tinnitus, debunk myths, and offer hope to those living with the condition. You can click here to request your free copy of one of his two books that shed light on tinnitus.

Join the conversation and find hope with Hearing and Brain Centers

For many, tinnitus is not just a minor annoyance but a persistent challenge that disrupts sleep, concentration, and overall quality of life.

However, relief is possible. Hearing and Brain Centers wants to remove the uncertainty for you when it’s time to choose a specialist for quality hearing and tinnitus treatment.

Whether you’re living with tinnitus or know someone who is, Dr. Darrow’s work shows that tinnitus, while challenging, is a treatable issue.

Take the first step toward living with less noise! For more information or to begin your journey, contact them today at (435) 261-9920 or at one of their Utah locations in St. George, Bountiful, American Fork, Cedar City, Richfield or Spanish Fork.