by Amyanne Rigby, For Iron County Today

Author’s Note: I grew up a stone’s throw from main street on 2nd East in Cedar City. As a child of the 70’s and a teen of the 80’s I knew mischief and adventure. The street I lived on was simple, and its residents became my “grandparents.” Little did I know what community icons these neighbors were. In essence, they were “Cedar City.” I knew “Sid” Porter and Hugh Cheever through the eyes of a child. I still remember the day Hugh knocked on the door and gave my dad his snow blower. Hugh cleaned all the neighbors’ paths well into his 80’s. I used to play with Sid’s grandchildren. He is a permanent fixture in those memories. The discovery of Cedar City’s recent treasure, the Ghost Sign, led me down a few rabbit holes two of which led me to discover the Hugh and Sid I never knew.

I found a newspaper article in the Iron County Record dated June 14, 1973 with the headline “Landmark to give way to progress.” This headline marked the story of Sid Porter’s final days at the Amco gas station on 200 North and Main Street. Harmon’s Kentucky Fried Chicken replaced “Sid’s place.” This change in the name of progress resonated with me as I thought of the BIG change happening in downtown historic Cedar City. Coincidently this recent project is directly across from what was once “Sid’s Place” (today’s Verizon Store). The discovery of the Ghost Sign tempered my emotions, and hopefully the motions of others in the community reminding us all of Hugh and his famous Café and Cedar City’s 1950’s

What’s the Story? A ghost sign discovered on May 27, 2025. Amongst the rubble of Cedar City’s tumbled businesses, Best Western and Sizzler, a hidden treasure rose, “Fresh Up 7 UP.” Ghost Signs are remnants of a time gone by recording both the historical and cultural past. They can be found throughout communities nestled in business districts and neighborhoods painted on the sides of buildings advertising products. These signs market a simpler time when life moved at a slower pace. This Cedar City treasure is no different. Etched in faded paint, this sign marks another era- the 1950’s in Cedar City. Along with the advertising of 7up, the sign markets the building’s then tenant, Hugh’s Café.

Simply put, this sign shares a story which leads to so many more. Hugh Cheever opened his café doors, “Hugh’s Café” on June 26, 1958 at 112 North Main. However, on May 29, 1962 a fire ravaged the building burning the café to the ground. Hugh made a new home for his café right across the street at 112 North Main (present day Vittles Café). Hugh’s café operated well into the 1980’s for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 6 AM until midnight. Folks came for the ever-famous Hugh’s Pies and stayed for the food. Hugh’s was a Cedar City landmark. The building itself dates back to the 1880’s making it the oldest remaining building on Cedar City’s Main Street.

The 7up sign depicts the 1930’s and 1940’s campaign slogan for the popular lemon lime soda, 7up. Its target group- the family. One 1948 ad depicted an entire family riding a 7up bottle with the catch phrase, “The “fresh up” family drink.”. 7up was invented by the St. Louis Based Company, Howdy Corporation. The formula for the ever popular 7 up drink was launched just two weeks before the Wall Street Crash of 1929. The story doesn’t end there.

In 1948, the 7up Bottling Company opened its doors in Cedar City by the Randal brothers: Henry, Max, and Randall. The Randall brothers operated this business on 600 West until 1975. A 1951 ad in the Parowan Times stated, “Bottled by the Randall Brothers, ‘Fresh Up,’ Family Drink.” Another story.

On June 5, 2025 the Cedar City Historic Downtown Committee met to discuss the preservation of the Ghost Sign at 155 North Main Street. Jim Park, the present-day owner of the property, welcomes the preservation. According to Jason Gotschall, Superintendent of Kobalt Construction who is overseeing the Maverick Project, “preservation is in discussion with the Maverick Corporation and there is a very high probability that Maverick will aid in the project.” At the Cedar City Planning Commission, on April 1, 2025, Ghost signs were discussed and conversation about the possibility of there being a Ghost Sign on the old Hugh’s Café was mentioned. It seems both the builder, Maverick, and the city had already begun this treasure hunt.

This treasure hunt had its beginning on July 11, 2024 when the property owner issued a cease order to the historic downtown area restaurant, Sizzler giving them less than a month to vacate the premises. Cedar City residents fought the change and showed support for the locally own restaurant all the while rumors circulated that a Maverick Gas Station would be making its home on this historic corner. Cedar City residents’ initial fears included the traffic and the preservation of the historic nature of downtown Cedar City. Hopefully, the preservation of this historic treasure adjacent to the new Maverick will soften the blows of change.

For now, there is a lot filled with debris and stories echoing of its original resident, The El Escalante Hotel. Built in 1919 and demolished in 1971 this hotel served many famous guests including President Warren G. Harding. Perhaps, The Maverick Corporation might put aside “progress” and honor the El Escalante with another landmark of sorts? The history of the El Escalante? That’s another story.