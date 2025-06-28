From Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

June 25, 2025 (Salt Lake City, UT) – Southern Utah University strengthens Utah and the Southwest Economic Region economies through high-quality education, institutional, student, and visitor spending, and broad societal benefits. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, commissioned by the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE), details SUU’s significant regional and statewide economic contribution, which includes supporting more than 5,000 jobs, $202 million in earnings, $298 million in gross Domestic Product (GDP), and $513 million in output (total sales) regionwide in FY2023.

“Southern Utah University has long focused on community impact, designing programs and leveraging resources to drive job creation and regional prosperity,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “We are excited to now have the data that demonstrates the positive influence our campus community has across Southern Utah and the state.”

“SUU’s impact extends beyond education, driving jobs, earnings, and overall economic activity through operations, capital and construction spending, and spending by out-of-region students and visitors,” said Andrea Brandley, senior education analyst at the Gardner Institute and lead author of the report. “SUU also strengthens workforce development and delivers broad societal benefits to students, employees, and the community.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

Education – SUU enrolled over 15,000 students across over 150 undergraduate programs and 30 graduate and certificate programs during the 2022-23 academic year. SUU awarded 4,679 degrees and certificates, equipping graduates for a wide range of careers in Utah’s economy. More than 60% of SUU graduates work in-state five years after graduation.

Employment – SUU directly employed 2,687 individuals in FY 2023, making it the largest employer in Iron County, the third largest employer in the Southwest Economic Region, and one of the top 50 employers statewide. Including indirect and induced jobs, SUU supports more than 5,000 jobs in the region, representing 3.1% of jobs regionwide.

Regional Economic Activity – SUU supported $202 million in earnings, $298 million in gross domestic product (GDP), and $513 million in output (total sales) regionwide in FY 2023. This constitutes 2.7% of regional earnings, 2.1% of regional GDP, and 1.8% of total output in the Southwest Economic Region.

Visitor Spending – SUU attracts many out-of-region visitors for events such as the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Utah Summer Games, athletic events, campus tours, and commencement. These visitors spent an estimated $7 million in the Southwest Economic Region, further boosting local economic activity.

Societal Benefits – SUU benefits its students, employees, and community through workforce quality and development, student experience, community support and services, and research and commercialization.

The full report is now available online.

###

