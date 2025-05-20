From Erin Goff, Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health is now offering a national first-of-its kind expansion of CAR-T Cell Therapy, bringing cutting-edge cancer care closer to patients in Southern Utah and Nevada.

Intermountain’s new CAR-T Cell satellite clinic in St. George marks a significant milestone to improve access to FDA approved CAR T-cell therapies at a regional clinic – and is the first time in the United States that CAR T-Cell collections are now available at a remote site away from a primary treatment center.

Before expanding the CAR T-Cell therapy program, patients in southwest Utah, Nevada and beyond, had to travel hundreds of miles to Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City for collection, transplant, and follow-up care.

This innovative expansion of stem cell collection and CAR T-cell collection procedures at the Intermountain Health St. George Cancer Center provides advanced cancer treatment options closer to home for patients in the region.

“Expanding CAR-T Cell Therapy to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible, state-of-the-art cancer treatment,” said Brad Hunter, MD, medical oncologist and director of the CAR T-cell program at Intermountain LDS Hospital. “This clinic will significantly enhance the quality of care for patients in Southern Utah and beyond our state boarders, offering them hope and healing without the need to travel long distances.”

CAR-T Cell Therapy is a form of immunotherapy that harnesses the power of a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer by genetically reprogramming T-cells to target and destroy cancer cells.

“This therapy has shown remarkable success in treating certain types of leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and we’re grateful for the chance to make it more accessible,” said Dr. Hunter.

This process is customized to each individual oncology patient and involves collecting the patient’s immune cells or T cells, which are then sent to a different location and re-engineered.

About two to three weeks later the patient will travel to Intermountain LDS Hospital for the re-programmed cells to be transplanted back to the patient. The new cells then target and kill the cancer cells by binding to the specific proteins or antigens on the cancer cells.

The patient is observed to confirm the treatment is working and then sent home, with follow up appoints close to home.

Jacqueline, 68, from Las Vegas, Nevada, received CAR-T therapy for her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year at Intermountain LDS Hospital and says it saved her life.

“It was really miraculous,” said Jacqueline. “I could see the back of my throat and see the lymph nodes, so swelled up and then within two weeks of the treatment, suddenly, they were just gone. They even scanned me and everything was gone.”

Jacqueline and her husband had to travel to Salt Lake numerous times and stay for a month, they say the new Intermountain Health St. George CAR-T Cell satellite clinic will save some miles and will be nice for future cancer patients to have treatment, “just down the street.”

CAR T-Cell therapy is currently FDA approved for patients who have a variety of hematologic cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), B-cell lymphomas, and multiple myeloma.

For more information about the Intermountain Health CAR-T Cell Therapy program and services, go to Intermountain Health.