OREM – When the Canyon View Falcons faced the Juab Wasps in the final two games of the regular season, head coach Jason Jacobsen said his players were disappointed they didn’t play better after losing twice and ending a 17-game winning streak.

“I told them they could beat us two times this week, but we would get them two times in two weeks when it counts,” Jacobsen said.

Mission accomplished, and a sweet taste of history secured.

Brady Anderson threw six strong innings and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI as the Falcons held on to beat the Wasps, 7-4, on May 17 at UCCU Ballpark to complete a two-game sweep of the best-of-3 championship series and give Canyon View its first baseball title.

C.J. McClellan got the final three outs in relief for CV – including a line-drive double play to end the game and set off the celebration as the Falcons finished the year with a 27-5 overall record.

“I was a little nervous, but I knew I was gonna get the job done,” McClellan said. “I knew the defense had my back. Just pitch to contact and let them do their thing.”

And the feeling of euphoria for McClellan was clear as day, even with cloudy skies that hung overhead.

“It’s incredible. To get back here is one thing, but to win this is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt,” McClellan said.

Juab (25-7) got on the board first with a run in the top of the second inning, but Canyon View answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning with the help of shaky defense from the Wasps. Price Atwood led off with a single and Zach Maine reached on an error to put runners at first and second. McClellan moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt, and they scored on a single by Jake Thomas for a 2-1 lead.

After Cannon Williams walked, Bubba Ludlow reached on a fielder’s choice. Asher Slack followed with a line drive that was mishandled at shortstop for an error that allowed the third run of the inning to score, and Anderson lined a single to center that scored Ludlow for a 4-1 advantage.

“I’m happy it’s over. That was exhausting – playing 10 (innings) last night and going into today,” said the SUU-bound senior. “Our team was able to fight back and do what we needed to do. We’re all family and have each other’s backs.”

The Wasps rallied to tie the game with three runs in the third, but the Falcons secured the win with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Anderson kept Juab off the board the rest of the way, allowing three earned runs with four walks and four strikeouts.

“This was a great series, but our kids came up clutch,” Jacobsen said. “I loved seeing these kids happy and to come through like they did.”

Juab had a 9-8 edge in hits over CV, but committed three errors.

In Game 1 of the championship series played May 16, Ludlow’s two-run double highlighted a three-run 10th inning as the Falcons beat the Wasps, 9-6. Jarron Bradshaw threw 4 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Maine to earn the victory, allowing only three hits.

The Falcons had trailed 6-5 after Juab scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Atwood \tripled with one out in the top of the seventh and scored the tying run on a passed ball to force extra innings.

Atwood got the 10th-inning rally started with a single and moved up on a sacrifice. After McClellan struck out for the second out, Thomas beat out an infield hit and Williams reached on an error to score Atwood with the go-ahead run.