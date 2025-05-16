From Cedar Breaks Information Desk

CEDAR CITY, Utah– May 16, 2025 — Cedar Breaks National Monument is pleased to announce that the section of State Route 148 that runs through the park has reopened for normal summer operations following extensive snow removal efforts. This critical milestone marks the beginning of the summer season and increased access for visitors.

We extend our sincere thanks to the dedicated National Park Service staff and our valued partners at the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), whose hard work and collaboration made this annual reopening possible.

Visitor services at Cedar Breaks will resume on Friday, May 23, 2025, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Limited facilities will be reopening to the public and will operate daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Trails will reopen as snow and trail conditions allow. Visitors are encouraged to check the park website or contact the visitor center for the most up-to-date information on trail access and safety. The Point Supreme Campground is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Reservations can be made in advance at www.recreation.gov. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cedar Breaks for a summer of discovery and connection in this unique high-alpine landscape.

