On Wednesday, May 7, the Cedar City Council passed a new ordinance prohibiting the parking of vehicles on city streets for the primary purpose of displaying the vehicle For Sale. While the ordinance is technically in effect immediately, the Cedar City Police Department, in partnership with Cedar City officials, is committed to educating the public before any repercussions occur.

According to Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams, the new ordinance is an effort to keep the streets clear for street maintenance, enhance safety, and create a more aesthetically pleasing environment.

“We understand this is a significant change for our community, but we hope that over the next few weeks, we can efficiently share about the change and work together to keep our streets in compliance,” said Police Chief Darin Adams.

The ordinance allows for a few exceptions, which include:

A vehicle may be parked incidental to actual operation and immediate use of the vehicle by the owner.

A vehicle or trailer may be displayed on a public street that has a speed limit of 25 mph or less, and is directly in front of the residential property in which the person offering the vehicle for sale legally owns or is temporarily visiting.

Parked vehicles on city streets displaying ‘For Sale’ signage will be issued a warning through Memorial Day and subsequently towed. A citation may also be issued. As a reminder, State Law only allows for any vehicle to be parked on a public roadway for no more than 72 hours before it must be moved. Learn more about Ordinance 35-13 on the city website at www.cedarcityut.gov.