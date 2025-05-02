By Tom Zulewski, Iron County Today

With the second round under way at the LPGA Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion, Somi Lee and Soo Bin Joo of South Korea are at 11-under par, good for a two-shot lead over Hinako Shibuno of Japan and first-round leader Haeran Ryu.

Shibuno went out early Friday morning and shot a round of 65 to move near the top of the leaderboard. Ryu will begin her second round at 1:10 p.m.

Lee is bogey-free through 16 holes and is 5-under on her round today. Joo, who started on the 10th hole and opened with a 65, has six birdies and two bogeys on her card as she plays the par-4 5th hole, her 14th of the day.

Two hours of live coverage of the LPGA Black Desert Championship will air on Golf Channel starting at 5 p.m. After today’s second round is complete, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties.

Follow along with the tournament leaderboard at lpga.com.