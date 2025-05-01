By Tom Zulewski, Iron County Today

IVINS – Haeran Ryu carded a bogey-free round of 9-under-par 63 and still holds a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanagarn with the opening round still in progress at the inaugural Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion on May 1 under a clear blue sky and warm conditions.

The 24-year-old from South Korea, who has two wins on the LPGA Tour, carded five birdies on the front nine and four on the second nine over the 6,629-yard, par-72 layout. Ryu holds a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who was part of a five-way playoff at last week’s major, the Chevron Championship, that was won by Mao Saigo of Japan.

Saigo’s round is in progress, and she is 1-over through 10 holes.

Among the other notable local names, Ali Mulhall, who received a sponsor exemption to make her LPGA debut, has two birdies, but four bogeys leaves the 19-year-old at 2-over through 13 holes.

Mina Kreiter, who won one of the last two spots in the 144-player field by winning a Monday qualifier, shot a 3-under round of 69 and is tied for 19th. Kreiter overcame back-to-back bogeys at 15 and 16 with a birdie at the par-3 17th.

Live two-hour coverage of the conclusion of the first round begins at 5 p.m. on Golf Channel.