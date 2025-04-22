By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University’s Construction Management club achieved a historic first-place victory in the Design Build category at the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) National Construction Management Competition in Reno, Nevada. This marks the first time SUU has won the competition since 2013.

SUU sent 28 students to compete in the prestigious event, which brought together over 1,800 students, 241 teams, and 57 universities from 22 states. Competing against some of the top construction management programs in the country, SUU’s Design Build team outperformed 10 other teams to secure the win, earning both a team trophy, individual awards and school pride.

“Winning 1st place in a national competition like ASC Reno is more than just a trophy, it’s a testament to the strength, grit, and collaboration of SUU’s Construction Management program,” said Kayla Schaugaard, senior construction management student and Design Build team lead. “Competing against universities across the country and emerging at the top proves that SUU students aren’t just keeping up—we’re taking the lead.”

SUU faculty played a critical role in preparing students for the competition, holding them to high standards and treating the event like a real-world job site.

“It can’t be overstated the amount of work and dedication these students put in for this amazing opportunity,” said Jared Baker, Construction Management Professor. “These students combine their shared coursework education, hands-on experience, and project logic and partner it with collaboration and teamwork to work through an entire real-life project in approximately 16 hours. The experience of completing a well thought out project from concept to completion is the real reward; the win is the validation of their education and dedication”.

“This win wasn’t just about solving a construction problem, it was about coming together as a team to strategize and collaborate,” added Schaugaard. “Our professors’ guidance and belief in us laid the foundation for our success. They challenged us when we needed it, encouraged us when we hit roadblocks, and celebrated every breakthrough alongside us. Their deep industry knowledge helped us craft a proposal that was not only technically solid but professional and polished.”

About the ASC Competition

The ASC competition is one of the most respected events in construction education, challenging students with real-world projects sponsored by leading construction companies. Over the course of two intense days, teams receive a project scenario and must:

Develop a project estimate, detailed schedule, site logistics plan, safety protocols, value engineering, and risk assessment within 16 hours

Submit their bid by Thursday night

Deliver a professional presentation the following morning to a panel of industry professionals

The event also offers networking opportunities with over 180 construction companies, including a career fair attended by more than 60 employers actively recruiting top talent.

This victory highlights SUU’s reputation as a leader in hands-on, career-focused education and underscores the dedication, skill, and teamwork of its students and faculty.

For more information on SUU’s Construction Management program, visit https://www.suu.edu/et/programs/cm/