From Charles Triplett, For Iron County Today

Southern Utah, on 23rd of April at 11 am at 2002 N Main St Suite #3, Cedar City, UT 84721

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® (CVMA®) Chapter 49-4 is proud to announce a donation of $2,500 to Sandstone Psychology, a dedicated mental health clinic serving the Southern Utah community. This donation will go directly toward providing essential mental health services for veterans and their families, particularly in addressing service- connected psychological issues such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The donation is part of CVMA Chapter 49-4’s ongoing mission to support fellow veterans in Southern Utah. CVMA® Chapter 49-4 is composed of combat veterans, veterans, and auxiliary members (spouses of veterans) who are committed to helping veterans in need. As an IRS-approved 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization, the Chapter works tirelessly to support its mission through fundraisers and donations, ensuring that all proceeds go toward assisting veterans in the local area. “Many veterans and their families face the long-lasting effects of trauma, and Sandstone Psychology’s commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based mental health care is something we are proud to support,” said Commander Lennie Mcconnell spokesperson for CVMA® Chapter 49-4. “We are confident that this donation will make a significant difference in the lives of those who have served our country and continue to face psychological challenges.” Sandstone Psychology, a mental health clinic known for its compassionate approach, offers evidence-based treatments for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other trauma-related disorders. The clinic’s mission is to support underserved communities in Utah with the care they need, particularly veterans who have experienced the impact of service- connected trauma.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from CVMA® Chapter 49-4,” said Monique Sweet, office manager and Veteran point of contact for Sandstone Psychology. “This contribution will directly enhance our ability to provide specialized mental health care to veterans and their families in Southern Utah, helping them navigate the challenges associated with PTSD and other service-related mental health conditions.”

The donation will fund critical services such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE), all of which have been proven effective in treating PTSD. Sandstone Psychology is committed to providing a safe, compassionate, and individualized approach to care, empowering veterans to reclaim their mental well-being.

About Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 49-4

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 49-4 is a nonprofit organization composed of military veterans and their families who share a passion for motorcycling and a dedication to helping fellow veterans. The association hosts fundraisers, community events, and an annual Poker Run to support veterans in need across Southern Utah. For more information, visit www.utahcvma4.com.

About Sandstone Psychology

Sandstone Psychology is a mental health clinic in Southern Utah committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals facing mental health challenges, including veterans and their families. With a focus on trauma-informed treatment, Sandstone Psychology offers a range of therapeutic approaches designed to support healing and personal growth. For more information, visit sandstonepsychology.org