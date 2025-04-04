From Shauna Lund, Iron County School District

With deep sadness we are able to confirm that the female involved in the auto-pedestrian accident on the freeway was one of our students. We understand that she is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital. We are working with law enforcement authorities to further investigate the incident. The family has been notified. Our heart goes out to the family, staff and students affected by this tragic accident.

A support team will be available at Canyon View Middle and Canyon View High schools on Monday. Counselors and therapists will meet with any students or staff in need throughout the day and next week as needed.

We want to remind parents and students, if you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to your school counselor or a trusted adult. You can also contact safeUT.org or call 833-372-3388. Counselors are available 24/7.

Out of respect to the family and the privacy of student we cannot release any more information at this time. We will provide further updates as they become available.