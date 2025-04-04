In 1983, President Ronald Reagan issued the first presidential proclamation designating April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. 42 years later, every subsequent president has followed course solidifying the importance of raising awareness and promoting prevention efforts against child abuse and neglect.

Iron County, Utah, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to raising awareness and preventing child abuse and neglect through the dedicated efforts of organizations like the Children’s Justice Center (CJC). The CJC provides a child-focused environment where professionals from law enforcement, child protection, prosecutors, mental health therapists, medical providers, and victim advocates conduct interviews and collaborate to make informed decisions regarding the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse cases. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that young victims receive comprehensive care in a supportive environment. ​

The Iron County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) benefits immensely from the unwavering support of community members and dedicated programs aimed at raising awareness and resources to combat child abuse. At the forefront of these efforts is the Friends of the Iron County Children’s Justice Center, a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3). This nonprofit organization is committed to bolstering the CJC’s mission and organizes annual fundraising events, including the CJC 5k Fun Run, CJC Golf Tournament, and Dancing with the Community Stars. These events not only generate substantial financial contributions, but also play a pivotal role in enhancing community awareness about child abuse prevention.

As a prosecutor, I have worked closely with our law enforcement and community partners on some of the most heartbreaking cases imaginable. A notable example is the case of State v. Gavin Haar. In 2018, Haar was charged, and later convicted at a jury trial for the murder and abuse of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son Christopher Leader Jr. The investigation revealed that Haar inflicted fatal blunt force injuries to Christopher and attempted to mislead authorities by fabricating an ATV accident as the cause. Detectives with the Cedar City Police Dept. did outstanding work to discover the truth. The Iron County Attorney’s Office, worked closely with law enforcement, and presented compelling evidence that led to Haar’s conviction and sentence to the State Prison. Some of the evidence presented at trial included signs of abuse noticed by family members and family friends prior to the infliction of the fatal injuries. There were signs that something was not right.

LEARN THE SIGNS

Prosecuting child abuse cases over the last decade has taught me that common signs often exist in situations of abuse. Some of these signs are found at the National Children’s Alliance website. These signs can include:

Unexplained injuries Changes in behaviors Fear of going home Changes in eating habits Changes in Sleep habits Lack of personal hygiene Changes in school performance and attendance Returning to earlier behavior Risk-taking behaviors Inappropriate sexual behaviors

Some of these signs in isolation can be completely normal and have an innocent explanation. However, if you notice a child is experiencing any of these things, it is important to ask the child if anything is wrong. Trust your gut. If something feels off, report it to local authorities. Whether you are a teacher, doctor, family member, church leader, coach, or just a friend, you cannot depend on anyone else to take action about what might be happening.

A CALL TO ACTION

Join us in the fight to protect our children. You can support the Iron County Children’s Justice Center by volunteering, donating, or attending community events. Your involvement helps raise awareness, fund services, and ensure wellness and justice for victims. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of Iron County children.