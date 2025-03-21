By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University
Southern Utah University is proud to announce its annual Founders Week celebration, scheduled for March 24th through March 29th. This week-long tribute honors the institution’s storied past and looks forward to its promising future, celebrating the visionary individuals who shaped SUU’s enduring legacy.
Founders Week serves as a poignant reminder of the heroism and selflessness that established SUU, reinforcing the significant value of higher education. The 2025 celebration will feature diverse events, paying homage to the steadfast founders and those who have continued to build upon their vision.
The 2025 Founders Week events include:
Monday, March 24
- Catch Carter scavenger hunt begins at various locations throughout campus.
- Mountain Center Plaque Unveiling
- 11:30 a.m. at the SUU Mountain Center
- SUU Birthday Party
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dining Hall
Tuesday, March 25
- Howard R. Driggs Memorial Lecture
- 11:30 a.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Alumni Center.
- Featuring Dr. Kurt Graham, president of the Adams Presidential Center.
- Library Therapy Dogs
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library
- Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.
Wednesday, March 26
- Lunch on the Main
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Main, ELC Plaza, Library Plaza, Centurium, Founders Monument, Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), and the Sharwan Smith Center Rotunda.
- Enjoy food and stories from SUU’s founding.
- Catch Carter Carillon Scavenger hunt continues.
Thursday, March 27
- Fossil Find
- Noon to 1 p.m. at the Svoboda GeoScience Building.
- Center for Hope Open House
- 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the center with a tour and light refreshments.
- Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.
Friday, March 28
- Donuts & Back Up the Mountain Screening
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room.
- Founders Banquet
- 6:30 p.m., Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Alumni Center.
- Terri Hartley and Lee Byers will receive Distinguished Service Awards.
- Red Friday
- Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.
Saturday, March 29
- Day of Service
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join T-Bird Nation in a day of service to the local community.
- International Prom
- 9 p.m. to midnight
Founders Week is a cherished tradition, allowing the SUU community to reflect on its rich heritage and celebrate the enduring spirit of its founders. This year’s events promise to engage and inspire, fostering a deeper appreciation for the University’s remarkable journey.
For more information about Founders Week and its events, please visit the Founder’s Week website.