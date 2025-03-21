By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is proud to announce its annual Founders Week celebration, scheduled for March 24th through March 29th. This week-long tribute honors the institution’s storied past and looks forward to its promising future, celebrating the visionary individuals who shaped SUU’s enduring legacy.

Founders Week serves as a poignant reminder of the heroism and selflessness that established SUU, reinforcing the significant value of higher education. The 2025 celebration will feature diverse events, paying homage to the steadfast founders and those who have continued to build upon their vision.

The 2025 Founders Week events include:

Monday, March 24

Catch Carter scavenger hunt begins at various locations throughout campus.

Mountain Center Plaque Unveiling 11:30 a.m. at the SUU Mountain Center

SUU Birthday Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dining Hall



Tuesday, March 25

Howard R. Driggs Memorial Lecture 11:30 a.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Alumni Center. Featuring Dr. Kurt Graham, president of the Adams Presidential Center.

Library Therapy Dogs 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library

Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.

Wednesday, March 26

Lunch on the Main 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Main, ELC Plaza, Library Plaza, Centurium, Founders Monument, Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), and the Sharwan Smith Center Rotunda. Enjoy food and stories from SUU’s founding.

Catch Carter Carillon Scavenger hunt continues.

Thursday, March 27

Fossil Find Noon to 1 p.m. at the Svoboda GeoScience Building.

Center for Hope Open House 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the center with a tour and light refreshments.

Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.

Friday, March 28

Donuts & Back Up the Mountain Screening 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room.

Screening Founders Banquet 6:30 p.m., Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Alumni Center. Terri Hartley and Lee Byers will receive Distinguished Service Awards.

Red Friday

Catch Carter Carillon scavenger hunt continues.

Saturday, March 29

Day of Service 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join T-Bird Nation in a day of service to the local community.

International Prom 9 p.m. to midnight



Founders Week is a cherished tradition, allowing the SUU community to reflect on its rich heritage and celebrate the enduring spirit of its founders. This year’s events promise to engage and inspire, fostering a deeper appreciation for the University’s remarkable journey.

For more information about Founders Week and its events, please visit the Founder’s Week website.